Box Office: 'The Gentlemen' Opens With $725,000 on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

"THE GENTLEMEN"
CREDIT: Christopher Raphael

STX’s Matthew McConaughey crime comedy “The Gentlemen” has opened with a moderate $725,000 at 1,885 North American locations on Thursday night.

Horror thriller “The Turning” launched with $425,000 at 2,200 sites on Thursday night. The movie, based on Henry James’ 1898 novella “The Turn of the Screw,” stars Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince.

Neither new entry is expected to top Sony’s “Bad Boys for Life,” which has over-performed with $83 million domestically in its first six days. The third installment in the Will Smith-Martin Lawrence franchise beat expectations over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with $73 million and could add another $30 million during its second session.

The Gentlemen” has been pegged to earn around $10 million when it debuts in 2,100 theaters. That would be a solid start, since STX shelled out $7 million to buy U.S. rights from Miramax. McConaughey stars as an American expat looking to cash out of the marijuana empire he built in London. Guy Ritchie directed the starry cast, which includes Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Jeremy Strong.

Universal and DreamWorks are launching “The Turning,” which centers on a nanny tasked with taking care of two disturbed orphans. The movie, directed by Floria Sigismondi from a script by brothers Carey and Chad Hayes, is set at a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside. The film is headed for $7 million to $9 million this weekend.

Universal’s awards contender “1917” is likely to finish ahead of “The Gentlemen” and “The Turning.” The World War I epic, which won the Producers Guild’s top award last weekend, has taken in $86 million in less than a month.

This year’s domestic box office is 8.1% ahead of last year, with $712.3 million as of Jan. 23, according to Comscore.

“A robust January sets the stage for what could be a strong first quarter in theaters as the blockbuster appeal of ‘Bad Boys for Life’ coupled with awards-season favorite ‘1917’ will continue to fuel moviegoer excitement and, along with a couple of newcomers and a host of holdovers, will likely help power another solid frame in theaters and keep the early year momentum strong at the multiplex,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore.

  • Emma Tillinger Koskoff The Irishman Producer

    Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff Opens Up About 'The Irishman'

    The numbers for “The Irishman” are staggering: 108 shooting days, 117 locations, 319 scenes, 160 actors, in a story spanning 50 years. “I must say, it was no small feat,” laughs Emma Tillinger Koskoff, who is Oscar-nominated for the film, as well as for “Joker.” “Irishman” is the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) [...]

  • Donald Trump Hollywood Racism

    Inside a Sundance Documentary About the ACLU's Fight Against Donald Trump

    Elyse Steinberg, one of the co-directors of the new documentary “The Fight,” was inspired to learn more about the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) shortly after Donald Trump moved into in the White House. “Seven days into Trump’s presidency,” she recalls, after the travel ban in Muslim-majority countries was issued in January 2017, “I joined [...]

  • Aubrey Plaza

    Aubrey Plaza on 'Intense Experience' of Sundance Drama 'Black Bear,' Her 'Judy' Obsession

    Aubrey Plaza gives a go-for-broke performance in “Black Bear,” a galvanizing and serpentine drama about a weekend getaway that goes dangerously off the rails. The film premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday and Plaza’s work is a million miles removed from April Ludgate, the deadpan and apathetic intern from “Parks and Recreation” that [...]

  • NARCOS MEXICO

    Gaumont Scales Down U.S. Operations, Anticipates Big Losses (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont, the once thriving French studio behind “The Intouchables” and “Narcos,” is set to rejig its film and TV strategy as it anticipates heavy losses in 2019. Variety can reveal that the company has all but shut down its TV distribution operations in the U.S., recently axing 12 employees, including Vanessa Shapiro, president of worldwide [...]

  • Ford v Ferrari BTS

    Cinema Audio Society Nominees Represent Wide Range of Genres

    There’s an exceptional level of craftsmanship among this year’s nominees for the Cinema Audio Society Awards, which recognizes outstanding accomplishments in sound mixing, a collaborative discipline that requires sound editors, re-recording mixers, Foley and ADR artistry to work together to create a harmonious finished product. The categories considered are: live action, animated and documentary features, [...]

  • My Name is Baghdad

    Reel Suspects Acquires Berlinale Generation Title 'My Name is Baghdad' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Reel Suspects has acquired international sales rights to Caru Alves de Souza’s coming-of-age tale “My Name is Baghdad,” which will world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the Generation 14 section. The film was produced by Manjericão Filmes and Tangerina Entretenimento. It follows a 17-year-old female skater named Baghdad who lives in a working-class [...]

