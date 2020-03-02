×

Swiss Festivals Canceled, Greek Event Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concern

By

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival

Three international film festivals canceled or postponed their upcoming editions Monday. Switzerland’s International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) and Think Cinema Lausanne (a.k.a. Rencontres 7e Art) have been canceled, and Greece’s Thessaloniki Documentary Festival has been postponed as concern intensifies in Europe about the spread of coronavirus.

FIFDH said its cancellation followed the decision of the Swiss government this weekend to prohibit any event with more than 1,000 people.

Due to be held from March 6-15 in Geneva, FIFDH usually attracts about 40,000 people and guests from 30 countries.

FIFDH has canceled all public screenings at the festival, but says it will work hard “to propose an adapted format that respects the FIFDH’s mission to promote human rights, in particular by using digital tools.”

“It is an extremely difficult decision for the team, but it is a case of force majeure,” said FIFDH president Bruno Giussani. “We take our responsibility to ensure the safety and health of our guests, our public and the members of the festival team very seriously. We are confident that our guests, partners, benefactors, as well as the thousands of people who trust us and attend the festival every year will understand,” he added.

The 3rd edition of Think Cinema was to be held from March 4-8 in Lausanne. Organizers said the decision to cancel was taken with “great sadness.” According to a statement: “The current context linked to the coronavirus epidemic in Switzerland and the uncertainty surrounding the situation makes it impossible for Think Cinema to be held in appropriate conditions, and the medical authorities cannot ensure that they will be able to deliver an authorization for the duration of the event.”

Meanwhile, the Thessaloniki International Film Festival – which was meant to be held from March 5 to 15 – said it has postponed this year’s event.

In a statement, it said: “The safety of the working staff, the audience, the city’s residents and the festival’s guests from both Greece and abroad are our top-notch priority.”

The festival says it is considering moving the event to the end of May or the beginning of June, and that it will shift many of its activities online.

“A significant part of the initiatives and projects hosted by Agora, the development branch of the festival, will be carried out via the internet, providing the chance to accredited professionals from all over the world to watch and evaluate Greek documentaries so as to include them in their future financing projects and festival programming.

“Furthermore, the Docs in Progress segment will be carried out online so that awards and cash prizes are bestowed without any delay.”

 

More Film

  • Warner Bros. Hires Toby Tennant as

    Warner Bros. Hires Toby Tennant as VP EMEA Regional Distribution

    Warner Bros. Pictures has named Toby Tennant to the newly created position of vice president of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regional distribution. Tennant was previously vice president, sales and distribution EMEA for Twentieth Century Fox International before it was acquired by Walt Disney Company. At Fox, he oversaw 42 territories across EMEA. Tennant [...]

  • Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to

    Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to Release Two Days Early

    Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” will fly forward two days to release on June 24, giving the blockbuster a Wednesday start. Paramount Pictures made the announcement on Monday. The “Top Gun” sequel will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting, with Cruise portraying returning [...]

  • Swiss Fests Cancel, Greek Doc Fest

    Swiss Festivals Canceled, Greek Event Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concern

    Three international film festivals canceled or postponed their upcoming editions Monday. Switzerland’s International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH) and Think Cinema Lausanne (a.k.a. Rencontres 7e Art) have been canceled, and Greece’s Thessaloniki Documentary Festival has been postponed as concern intensifies in Europe about the spread of coronavirus. FIFDH said its cancellation followed [...]

  • Are you there god it's me

    Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Getting Movie at Lionsgate

    Lionsgate is developing a movie based on Judy Blume’s novel “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” with “The Edge of Seventeen” director Kelly Fremon Craig helming from her own script. The company announced Monday that it bought the novel’s film rights and plans the movie to be “event moviegoing for women of all ages.” [...]

  • The Green Knight

    Dev Patel's 'Green Knight' Sets World Premiere at SXSW

    “The Green Knight,” a medieval fantasy adventure starring Dev Patel as King Arthur’s plucky nephew Gawain, will host its world premiere at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival. The movie, distributed by A24, is directed by David Lowery. The festival announced the new addition to its lineup as fears about the spread of the [...]

  • Ben Affleck Interview on Playing an

    Ben Affleck on Playing an Alcoholic and Grieving Father in 'The Way Back'

    Art imitated life in more ways than one at the premiere of Warner Bros.’ sports drama “The Way Back,” held Sunday afternoon at the Regal LA Live downtown. “One of those weird parallel things happened in this movie,” said Ben Affleck, who stars as a high school basketball coach struggling with the death of his [...]

  • Amy Poehler Winston Duke Eliza Hittman

    Amy Poehler, Winston Duke and Eliza Hittman to Be Honored at Sun Valley Film Festival

    Amy Poehler, Winston Duke and Eliza Hittman are among some of the honorees at the upcoming Sun Valley Film Festival. Parks and Recreation” star and Golden Globe winner Poehler will receive the Vision Award, which is presented to an industry icon whose contributions to the entertainment field have changed the industry for the better. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad