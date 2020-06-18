‘Mudbound’s’ Garrett Hedlund to Star in Paxton Winters’ ‘Outside the Wire,’ Reagent to Produce

“Mudbound’s” Garrett Hedlund and “The Rider’s” Brady Jandreau have signed on to star in writer/director Paxton Winters’ “Outside the Wire,” alongside Zahraa Ghandour (“Baghdad in My Shadow”). Film Constellation is handling international rights with UTA Independent handling North American. Sales will launch at next week’s Marché du Film Online.

The story follows an American soldier and an Iraqi insurgent who find themselves dependent on each other for their survival, as they are thrust together on a road trip through the perils of the new Iraq. What starts as a journey of hate, will force the men to face their fears and navigate each other to reach their final destination. The movie is Winters’ second script, and was chosen to participate in the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriter’s Lab.

Paula Linhares and Marcos Tellechea of Reagent Media will produce, following on from their collaboration with Winters on San Sebastian Golden Shell winner “Pacified.” Rick Rosenthal (“Bad Boys,” “Transparent”) and Cherien Dabis (“Amreeka,” “May in the Summer”) serve as executive producers.

Director of photography Laura Merians will also join the team following her work on “Pacified,” which won best cinematographer’s debut award at Camerimage, the premier event for cinematographers, and the jury prize for best cinematography at San Sebastian.

Most recently, Hedlund starred in Netflix’s “Triple Frontier,” alongside Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac and Charlie Hunnam, and will next be seen in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He previously starred in Netflix’s Academy Award nominated “Mudbound,” Walter Salles’ “On the Road,” Universal Pictures’ Academy Award nominated “Unbroken” from director Angelina Jolie, and Ethan and Joel Coen’s Academy Award nominated “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

This will be Jandreau’s second film having previously starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ “The Rider” from Chloé Zhao. Ghandour’s previous credits include the thrillers “Baghdad in My Shadow” and “The Journey,” and the Channel 4 show “Baghdad Central” with Corey Stoll.

Winters most recently wrote and directed “Pacified” (Pacificado), which was developed closely with community members from Morro dos Prazeres, a favela in Rio, Brazil where he’s lived for eight years. The film garnered three jury prizes at San Sebastian, and was accepted into the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. 20th Century Fox is distributing the film outside of North America with UTA Independent handling domestic sales, which are underway.

Winters’ first documentary, “Silk Road ala Turka,” was made while traveling 18 months by camel caravan through China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey. His feature film debut, “Crude,” about two opportunistic American backpackers who stage their own kidnapping, won the best feature narrative award at the Los Angeles Intl. Film Festival and a Special Jury Prize at the Seattle Intl. Film Festival. Winters directed the final season of the hit Turkish crime drama series “Alacakaranlik” (Twilight).

