‘Rogue One’ Director Gareth Edwards Sets Sci-Fi Film at New Regency (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Gareth Edwards has found his follow-up to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”: a new untitled project for New Regency.

New Regency is set to produce and finance a new untitled sci-fi film written and directed by Edwards. Kiri Hart, who also produced “Rogue One” with Edwards, will serve as a producer on the film.

The project, an original idea by Edwards, is a near-future sci-fi story, a sweet spot for the director. Plot specifics are currently undisclosed, though sources say casting is underway and the hope is shoot by this summer.

Edwards first broke out directing the sci-fi thriller “Monsters,” serving as director, writer, cinematographer and production designer. The film was critically acclaimed, with Edwards receiving high praise for getting the most out of his small budget. Soon after, Legendary would tap him to direct 2014’s “Godzilla.”

The reboot went on to gross $524 million worldwide, relaunching the franchise for Legendary, which released “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” last year and will debut “Godzilla vs. Kong” at the end of 2020. While Edwards moved on from the “Godzilla” franchise, he was soon tapped by Lucasfilm to direct the “Star Wars” standalone “Rogue One,” which would go on to gross $1 billion worldwide, including more than $500 million domestically.

Edwards has since been developing several projects, wanting to make sure his next project was the right one before committing. Sources say New Regency jumped at the opportunity once he took his mystery project to the market.

Edwards is repped by WME.

New Regency recently co-financed this year’s Academy Award-nominated “Little Women,” directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet, as well as Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. The company also produced James Gray’s “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones and Ruth Negga.