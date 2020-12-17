Gal Gadot Confirms She Was Interviewed as Part of WarnerMedia’s ‘Justice League’ Investigation (EXCLUSIVE)

Gal Gadot provided testimony for WarnerMedia’s investigation into misconduct on the set of “Justice League,” the actor tells Variety.

“I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” the “Wonder Woman 1984” star said Thursday during an interview for the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket.”

WarnerMedia said in a statement on Dec. 11 that it had concluded its investigation into the set of “Justice League.”

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” the statement read.

WarnerMedia has not disclosed its findings or what the “remedial action” entails.

Gadot said she hasn’t been told anything. “I don’t know what that means either,” she said, adding, “I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome.”

Variety learned in August that an investigation was launched after “Justice League” star Ray Fisher went public with allegations that director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg engaged in misconduct on the set.

Fisher tweeted a statement he said he received from WarnerMedia at the close of the investigation. “WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for its employees and partners,” the statement read.

Fisher added, “There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.”

He also tweeted about the “remedial action,” writing, “some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.”

In July, Fisher tweeted that he found Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He said that former Warner Bros. Co-President of Production Berg and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Johns, who were also producers on the movie, enabled the behavior.

Whedon has declined to comment on Fisher’s claims. Berg said in July that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Gadot told the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t shoot with Fisher, but “I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”