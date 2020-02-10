×

Student Who Was Told to Cut His Dreadlocks Arrives at Oscars

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deandre Arnold Matthew A. Cherry
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Deandre Arnold, the high school student who was suspended for refusing to cut his dreadlocks, arrived at the 92nd Oscars as “Hair Love” director Matthew A. Cherry’s guest.

Cherry and Gabrielle Union, who produced the Oscar-nominated animated short “Hair Love,” along with beauty brand Dove, invited Arnold and his mother Sandy to the Oscars after his story went viral. Arnold, a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, Texas, made national news when he was sent to in-school suspension and told he would not be able to walk at graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks to meet the dress code. His family and members of the Black Lives Matter organization attended a school board meeting, but were unable to voice their disagreement with the dress code when the board members chose not to bring up the topic at all.

Dove sponsored his tickets to the Oscars and his wardrobe, as well as hair and makeup for his family, while Union and Dwyane Wade sponsored the family’s travel and hotel.

His story quickly garnered support from celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, who invited him on her show, where he was given $20,000 by Alicia Keys. Dove tweeted out its support for Arnold with the hashtag #IStandWithDeAndre “as proud supporters of the CROWN Act,” which stands against discrimination based on hairstyles.

Popular on Variety

As Variety previously reported, Union was booted as a judge from “America’s Got Talent” after apparently complaining about a toxic work environment. Sources said Union received multiple complaints that her hairstyles were “too black” for the “AGT” audience before she was fired, and her exit has prompted an internal investigation at the reality competition series.

More Film

  • Rian Johnson arrives at the Oscars,

    Rian Johnson Reveals 'Knives Out' Sequel Details on Oscars Red Carpet

    Rian Johnson has provided new details for the recently announced sequel to “Knives Out” on the Oscars red carpet, stating that the next case that Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth will be tasked with will introduce a brand new set of characters played by a different ensemble than the first movie. “It’s going to be Daniel [...]

  • Oscars 2016 Red Carpet Placeholder

    Oscars 2020: How to Stream and Watch Online

    Awards season officially comes to a close on Oscar Sunday. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9 and air live on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Red carpet coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers will be able to live-stream the awards show [...]

  • Spike Lee Oscars

    Spike Lee Wears Kobe Bryant Tuxedo to the Oscars

    Spike Lee paid a fashionable tribute to Kobe Bryant at Sunday’s Oscars by wearing a purple and gold tuxedo, made by Gucci, with the number 24 stitched onto his lapels. Lee, a basketball fanatic, directed the 2009 documentary “Kobe: Doin’ Work” for ESPN. View this post on Instagram Da Lee’s Are In Da House.💜💜💜 A [...]

  • Nasir

    'Nasir': Film Review

    The understated, deeply humane approach director Arun Karthick takes in addressing the heinous anti-Muslim rhetoric infecting Indian politics today proves far more powerful than any larger-scale drama one can imagine. “ Set over the course of one day in Karthick’s hometown of Coimbatore in western Tamil Nadu, the story is a slice-of-life look at a [...]

  • Birds of Prey

    Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Flies Low Overseas With $48 Million

    Warner Bros.’ comic-book adaptation “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” got off to a soft start at the international box office, generating $48 million when it debuted in 78 foreign markets. The R-rated adventure — starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn — kicked off in North America with an equally [...]

  • Academy staff clears rain water from

    Oscars: Downpour Puts a Damper on the Red Carpet

    The 92nd Academy Awards is off to a wet and wild start as rainfall soaks the tent outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, causing leaks on the red carpet as staff members scrambled to keep the area dry. Trashcans draped in red fabric were placed on the red carpet to catch the falling water while [...]

  • The SCL presents the 2020 Oscars

    John Williams Saluted on His 88th Birthday at Pre-Oscars Music Reception

    There’s nothing like being honored for your 52nd Oscar nomination on your 88th birthday and finding yourself serenaded by 350 of the town’s top composers and songwriters. But that was Saturday afternoon for composer John Williams at the Society of Composers & Lyricists’ annual Oscar music reception, which was attended by nearly all of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad