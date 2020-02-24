×

‘Fruitvale Station’ Producer Co-Creates Multicultural Film Fund AUM Group

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aum group logo
CREDIT: AUM Group

“Fruitvale Station” producer Nina Bongiovi is teaming up with prominent figures in the film and tech industries to launch AUM Group, a fund dedicated to acquiring and developing IP and financing multicultural movies. 

Among AUM’s (pronounced “om”) other co-founders are Gold House chairman Bing Chen, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Bongiovi’s Significant Productions partner Michael Chow. 

Together with Forest Whitaker, Bongiovi co-founded Significant Productions. In addition to “Fruitvale Station”–which helped launch director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan to mainstream success–the company has been behind other critically acclaimed movies helmed by filmmakers of color, like “Sorry to Bother You,” directed by Boots Riley, and “Songs My Brother Taught Me,” Chloé Zhao’s feature debut. 

“It’s come to our attention that there are not that many producers of color, so that’s why this is a producer-led initiative,” Bongiovi told Variety. “To have a fund backed by me, Forest Whitaker, Significant Productions and filmmakers that we want to champion, this is the perfect vehicle for us to have that voice.”

Bongiovi added that the film fund is dedicated not only to telling diverse stories, but also to making films “not about people of color suffering.”

Popular on Variety

AUM led the financing for “Passing,” written and directed by Rebecca Hall and based on the 1929 book by Nella Larsen. It stars Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and Alexander Skarsgård. 

Bongiovi said that while the film’s themes of colorism and race may have made other producers weary, it is right in AUM’s wheelhouse.

“A lot of people were like, ‘You guys are nuts.’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not,’” said Bongiovi. “Light-skinned privilege is a thing in Hollywood and culturally in America, in Asia, in South America. It’s just something that people don’t confront, but it’s always in the conversation.” 

Audiences of color account for half of the domestic box office. In 2019, only 15 percent of top films were directed by minorities, down five percent from the previous year. 

More Film

  • The Painter and the Thief

    Neon Takes Worldwide Rights on Benjamin Ree’s ‘The Painter and the Thief’

    Neon has acquired worldwide rights to “The Painter and the Thief,” directed by Benjamin Ree, which made its world premiere at Sundance, where it won the world cinema documentary special jury prize for creative storytelling. The film was produced by Ingvil Giske and executive produced by Academy Award winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. When two paintings [...]

  • Oliver-Berben-and-Uli-Edel

    Constantin TV, ZDF, Global Screen, Team on 'The Palace' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BERLIN — Constantin Film, the No. 1 German independent behind the “Resident Evil” franchise, is teaming with German public broadcaster ZDF to produce “The Palace,” (“Friedrichstadt-Palast”) a period drama set at the celebrated Berlin music hall. Global Screen will handle international distribution. “Last Exit to Brooklyn’s” Uli Edel will re-team with Constantin Television, directing the [...]

  • Berlin: Embankment Rides With Frankie Dettori

    Berlin: Embankment Rides With Frankie Dettori Documentary 'Frankie'

    Embankment has launched worldwide sales at the European Film Market on feature documentary “Frankie,” the story of champion jockey Frankie Dettori, winner of more than 3,000 races. The film shadows Dettori for one season as, at 49, he looks to win a record third Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe on Enable, his most beloved horse. [...]

  • Pathé Inks Major Pre-Sales on Emilia

    Pathé Inks Major Pre-Sales on Emilia Jones Starrer 'Coda' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pathé has closed major pre-sales on Sian Heder’s anticipated film “Coda,” starring Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez and Marlee Matlin, after unveiling an exclusive promo reel of the film at EFM. An English-language remake of the French smash hit “La Famille Belier,” “Coda” is being produced by Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi at Vendôme Group, alongside [...]

  • Greenwich Takes U.S. Rights to Caroline

    Greenwich Takes U.S. Rights to Oscar-Winner Caroline Link's 'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit'

    Beta Cinema has sold the German box-office hit “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” by Oscar-winner Caroline Link to the U.S. Greenwich Entertainment picked up the rights to the feature, which has attracted almost one million admissions since its Christmas release in Germany alone. German media lauded the film, calling it “a real godsend for the [...]

  • 'H Is for Happiness' Review

    'H Is for Happiness': Film Review

    More often than not, “A” festival competitions privilege the arty over the entertaining, so hats off to the Berlinale Generation section, where the two qualities frequently coexist. A case in point: the delightful coming-of-age dramedy “H Is for Happiness,” which provides feel-good entertainment for the entire family without pandering — and definitely without sacrificing style [...]

  • 'Jinpa' Review

    ‘Jinpa’: Film Review

    After roaming for more than a year on the international festival circuit, “Jinpa” — the latest effort from Tibetan director Pema Tseden (“Old Dog,” “Tharlo”) — has finally launched a limited run in U.S. art houses, where it might find an appreciative if occasionally perplexed audience for its idiosyncratic mix of deadpan wit and understated [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad