France Placed in Full Lockdown Mode For Two Weeks to Battle Coronavirus

International Correspondent

Emmanuel Macron
France has been placed in full lockdown mode by its government, following similar coronavirus measures taken by neighboring Spain and Italy.

Starting on Tuesday at noon, individuals will be obligated to stay home — except to got out to buy food or medicine — for a duration of two weeks, said Macron in a televised speech Monday evening.

He added that people who won’t abide by the new guidelines will be fined. All borders of Europe will also be closed beginning Tuesday at noon.

“We’re at war,” said Macron, who previously called coronavirus “the biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.” The French leader repeated that the country was “at war” with the virus six times throughout the speech.

Macron also said the second round of the municipal elections will be postponed.

To date, France has 6,012 cases of coronavirus, 127 deaths and 400 people in critical condition as of Monday. France is among the hardest hit countries in Europe, along with Italy, Germany and Spain.

