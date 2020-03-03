×

'Free Solo' Directors Boarding Thai Cave Rescue Movie

Dave McNary

Free Solo” filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi have become attached to direct a movie about the 2018 rescue of the Wild Boar boys soccer team from a cave in Thailand for Universal and Cavalry Media.

“Midway” screenwriter Wes Tooke is writing the screenplay about the 12 members of the team and their assistant coach, who became trapped 1,000 meters underground by monsoon rains flooding the Tham Luang cave and blocking their way out. Efforts to locate the group were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents. More than two weeks passed before all 13 of those trapped were rescued. The rescue effort involved more than 100 divers, representatives from about 100 government agencies, 900 police officers, and 2,000 soldiers

Dana Brunetti and Matt DelPiano are producing under their Cavalry Media banner. Michael De Luca is executive producing.

Chin and Vasarhelyi won the Best Feature Documentary at the 2019 Academy Awards for “Free Solo,” which centered on climber Alex Honnold as he  climbed the vertical rock formation El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. The film, produced by National Geographic grossed $29.3 million in worldwide box office and won six Primetime Emmys and the Best Documentary at the BAFTAs.

Brunetti has received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture for “Captain Phillips” and “The Social Network.”

Chin and Vasarhelyi are repped by WME; Tooke is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment. The news was first reported by Deadline.

 

