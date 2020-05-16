Fred Willard Remembered by Hollywood: ‘You Were Funny in Your Bones’

Following the news of Fred Willard’s death on Saturday, many film and TV stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Jimmy Kimmel and more, paid tribute to the comedic legend.
Willard was known for his goofball characters and improvisational comedy. He earned four Emmy nominations, including three in a row for his role as Hank MacDougall on “Everybody Loves Raymond” between 2003-2005. His “Modern Family” character Frank Dunphy, the father of Ty Burrel’s Phil Dunphy, earned him a nod in 2010.
“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard,” said Curtis. She shared a clip of Willard from the 2000 comedy “Best in Show,” in which he plays a dog show commentator named Buck Laughlin.
Phil Rosenthal, creator, writer and executive producer of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” shared an old photo of Willard to remember him.
“Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest in peace Fred. We all love you,” he wrote.
“Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet posted a photo of him and Willard on Twitter, saying “It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest in peace Fred. You were funny in your bones.”
Fellow comedians, such as Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Henry Winkler and many more, posted tributes across social media.