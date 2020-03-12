France President Macron Calls For the Shutdown of Schools, Universities

France president Emmanuel Macron announced in a televised speech on Thursday the shutdown of schools, universities and colleges across the country starting on March 16 for an undetermined amount of time.

Macron also called coronavirus the “biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.” While Macron did not use the word of “quarantine” in his speech, he also asked all French people to limit traveling and work from home as much as possible, as well as advised people above 70 to stay home.

The president said, however, that the municipale elections set for this weekend should be maintained and did not address the current ban on gatherings for more than 1000 people which is valid until April 15. It seems likely that it will be the ban will tightened up and extended beyond mid-April.

The prospects for the Cannes Film Festival, which is still set to kick off on May 12 are getting thin. A flurry of high-profile events have already been canceled in France, including the international TV showcase Miptv and Series Mania, the TV drama festival in Lille which were due to take place at the end of the month.

Earlier today, the National Film Board announced measures aimed at helping exhibitors and distributors ride out the coronavirus crisis. The org said exhibitors will have the option of keeping their theaters open within half of their seating capacities, even in regions that are hardest hit by coronavirus.

France is Europe’s second most impacted country by coronavirus, behind Italy which has already quarantined by its government for several days.

More to come.