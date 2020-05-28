Searchlight and Adam McKay Tap ‘Succession’s’ Mark Mylod to Direct ‘The Menu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s a family reunion between “Succession” producer Adam McKay and series director Mark Mylod as Searchlight is in negotiations with Mylod to direct “The Menu” with McKay producing the dark comedy.

McKay will produce through his Hyperobject Industries banner and will be joined by his partner Betsy Koch to produce.

The film is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture, centering on a young couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu.

The film also reunites Mylod with “Succession” writers Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, who penned the script. DanTram Nguyen, Searchlight’s SVP of Production and Searchlight’s director of production Zahra Phillips will oversee for the studio.

The film originally had Alexander Payne to direct and Emma Stone to star but scheduling conflicts led to all parties having to leave the project. This left the door open for Mylod to join his fellow “Succession” team members on the film following the critically acclaimed second season of the show which saw the series gain a bigger audience and acclaim.

Mylod helmed four episodes from the past season alone. He cut his teeth directing several episodes for “Shameless,” and the film marks his first big studio pic since Fox’s “What’s Your Number.”

He is repped by WME, Casarotta Ramsay & Associates and Ziffren Brittenham.