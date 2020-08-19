Biopic on Former Fox News Reporter Courtney Friel in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Fox News reporter and current KTLA-TV anchor Courtney Friel has set up a biopic with Zero Gravity Management, Variety has learned exclusively.

Zero Gravity has optioned the rights to Friel’s memoir “Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News” for its Inspire division. The book details her ascent in the news business, including getting hired in 2007 at the age of 26 by Fox News as a national correspondent and dealing with alcohol and drug addiction.

“Zero Gravity looks forward to developing Courtney’s story into a feature film,” said Andriana Williams, head of development for the Inspire division. “Our Inspire division champions stories that uphold the triumph of the human spirit and Courtney’s journey aligns perfectly with this. Her story is both comedic while also being sensitive to those struggling with addiction. The contrast of being a straight-laced Fox reporter and a party girl is also something ripe for humor with the potential to appeal to a large demographic.”

Glen Clarkson of Synergy Management is representing Friel in the deal.

“Tonight at 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News” shares experiences and insights into addiction and the world of network news, including detailing encounters with President Donald Trump and the late Roger Ailes while at Fox News.

Friel’s book gained prominence earlier in the year for a passage about a 2010 incident in which Trump “told me I was the hottest one at Fox News, and even called me up on my office line with a proposition.”

“You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,” Trump said, according to the book.

Friel wrote, “I was shocked — seriously, who says that? ‘Donald,” I responded, ‘I believe we’re both married.’ I quickly ended the call — my office mate and colleague Rick Folbaum had witnessed the whole conversation while sitting in the desk right next to me.”

Steve Honig, a spokesman for Friel, declined comment as to whether the Trump incident would be in the movie.

Friel has been a news anchor at KTLA-TV since 2013, and she says she’s been sober for a decade after struggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

Zero Gravity Management is a full-service production company and was involved with creation of the Amazon series “Ozark.”