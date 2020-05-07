Former WME Agent Duncan Millership Joins Anonymous Content

Duncan Millership has joined Anonymous Content as a manager.

Millership is joining the company from WME where he was a partner and represented talent such as Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Matthew Rhys, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Helena Bonham Carter and Jonathan Pryce.

The news comes as WME announced it would be cutting 20 percent of its staff next week. Millership was expected to be one of the talent agents in the mix. Before being let go, however, WME gave him the opportunity to find a new job, and he eventually settled at Anonymous Content.

Millership joined WME in 2011, having moved to Los Angeles from London in 2009. Prior to WME, he was a talent manager at Management 360 and was formerly head of the talent division at United Agents in the U.K.

Some of the clients Millership also repped include Alfred Molina, Jesse Spencer, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Damson Idris, Tom Hollander and Dan Levy.

Rumors about WME’s layoffs and who will be let go have been milling around for several days, leaving many staffers frustrated and uncertain. Some senior employees have been trying to help those who will be affected find jobs as talent managers or executive at other companies.

The forthcoming staff cuts are in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the closing of most businesses around the country. WME was in a dire situation before the virus crisis due to its parent company Endeavor facing cash flow constraints.