×

Focus Features Closing Deal for Miranda July’s ‘Kajillionaire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger appear in Kajillionaire by Miranda July, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Matt Kennedy.All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.
CREDIT: Matt Kennedy

Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire” is still in the black, but a different distributor is close to winning the project out of the Sundance Film Festival.

With a late-hitting bid, Focus Features is closing in on a deal for worldwide rights to the movie in a sale worth somewhere in the mid-seven-figure range, insiders said. Universal’s prestige label came in nearly a week after A24, the previously reported frontrunner for the film, made an initial offer, sources added. If the deal closes, Focus will distribute the movie domestically, while Universal Pictures International will oversee its foreign roll-out.

July is a native of the Park City festival and one of its quirkiest, most beloved voices. She has numerous awards from the Cannes Film Festival for her notable movie “Me and You and Everyone We Know.” Her latest, which comes almost 10 years after her last directorial effort “The Future,” stars Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodriguez, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger.

Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film with Youree Henley. Plan B’s Brad Pitt and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Jillian Longnecker executive produced. UTA represents July, and UTA Independent Film Group handled the sale on her behalf.

Popular on Variety

Kajillionaire” follows a family of low-stakes grifters, Old Dolio (Wood) and her parents. They invite a chipper young woman into their insular clan, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

In his review, Variety‘s Peter Debruge called the film “label-defying,” and said July “devises a fresh strategy to offer an outsider’s perspective, focusing on 26-years-young [Wood], the oddly named daughter in a family of scammers — a dysfunctional ‘scamily’ if ever there was one.”

More Film

  • Variety Oscar Ballot 2020

    Get Ready for the 2020 Oscars With Your Own Academy Awards Ballot

    As the 92nd annual Academy Awards draw closer, anticipation builds as movie fans anxiously wait to find who will take home a gold statue. But who will you be voting for this Sunday? Print out Variety’s 2020 Academy Award Ballot, or download it to your phone, to predict this Sunday’s big winners! Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage [...]

  • Donna Rotunno, Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court

    Producer Friend Of Harvey Weinstein Testifies He Was A Sex Addict

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team kicked off their case Thursday afternoon, calling a former friend of Annabella Sciorra’s to undermine her allegation that the producer raped her in the early 1990s. Paul Feldsher, a former ICM agent and producer of several Miramax films, said that Sciorra was one of his closest friends for several years. He [...]

  • Tig Notaro Oscar Wilde Awards

    Oscar Wilde Awards Honors Norman Lear, Tig Notaro, Jenn Murray

    The 15th annual Oscar Wilde Awards are around the corner and with honorees Norman Lear, Tig Notaro and Jenn Murray, the event promises to showcase the best of the U.S. and Ireland’s creative talents. Though unlike other black-tie events, the ceremony functions as a sort of “homecoming” for everyone attending — Irish and otherwise. “It’s [...]

  • jamie lee curtis michael shannon don

    'Knives Out' Boosts Lionsgate Revenues Above Wall Street Projections

    Citing strong performance from “Knives Out,” Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its third fiscal quarter that ended on Dec. 31. Revenue were $998.5 million, 8% above Wall Street forecasts, and adjusted operating income of $124.5 million beat estimates by 11%. Subscribers from Starz, Starzplay Arabia and Pantaya reached [...]

  • Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and

    Focus Features Closing Deal for Miranda July's 'Kajillionaire' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire” is still in the black, but a different distributor is close to winning the project out of the Sundance Film Festival. With a late-hitting bid, Focus Features is closing in on a deal for worldwide rights to the movie in a sale worth somewhere in the mid-seven-figure range, insiders said. Universal’s prestige [...]

  • The Irishman

    Movies With Theatrical Releases More Likely to Get Streamed, Study Shows

    Memo to Netflix, HBOMax, Disney Plus, and the rest of the streaming scrum: People were more likely to stream a movie when they knew it had been released in theaters, according to a new survey by Ernst & Young that was commissioned by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO). Clearly, given NATO’s moniker, it [...]

  • Bob Iger

    Bob Iger Apologizes After Disney Fines School for Playing 'The Lion King'

    Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger apologized on Thursday after an elementary school in Berkeley, Calif., was fined by the corporation for showing “The Lion King” during a movie night fundraiser. The elementary school was fined $250 by Disney’s licensing company for showing the popular film at a fundraising event that raised $800, according to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad