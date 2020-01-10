Before ‘Little Women’ and ‘Midsommar,’ Florence Pugh Was a YouTube Performer (Watch)

Florence Pugh, the breakout star of 2019 dramas “Little Women” and “Midsommar,” apparently has another talent: singing. The 24 year-old actress used to regularly perform covers and play acoustic guitar on YouTube as a teenager in 2013.

Pugh, whose next film is Marvel’s “Black Widow” spinoff opposite Scarlett Johansson, went by a different stage name, Flossie Rose, in her YouTube videos, which date back to 2013. She was 17 years-old at the time with about 3,000 subscribers to her channel, which isn’t that bad. Her video viewership was also promising. Pugh’s most popular clip, a cover of Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” has nearly 50,000 views to date.

Watch the “Wonderwall” video below:

The performance gene runs in Pugh’s blood as her mother dances and her siblings act and perform music. Her mother also has a YouTube channel where videos can be found of Pugh at an even younger age than when she started her own channel.

Her alter ego reportedly came from a nickname her family gave her, as seen in a video on her mom’s YouTube channel: “Flossy Rose sings I only want to be with you.” The video was posted in 2009.

Pugh’s YouTube channel was started in 2012, but her first video was not until 2013. Check out more of her videos below.

Flossie Rose’s first YouTube video:

Some of her more mainstream covers include “Hey Ho” by The Lumineers: