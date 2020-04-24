Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine to Star in Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine will star in “Don’t Worry Darling,” an upcoming feature film from director Olivia Wilde.

Wilde will produce the movie, from New Line Cinema, and has a key supporting role, though sources say Pugh’s character is the star.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

New Line considers the film a high priority, having landed the rights after a heated bidding war due to the acclaim of Wilde’s directorial debut “Booksmart.”

Katie Silberman, who co-wrote “Booksmart” and penned the Netflix rom-com “Set it Up,” will rewrite the original script for “Don’t Worry Darling” from Shane and Carey Van Dyke.

Catherine Hardwicke is executive producing the movie, alongside Shane and Carey Van Dyke. Wilde and Silberman will produce along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Daria Cercek and Celia Khong will oversee the project for New Line.

Pugh recently scored Oscar and BAFTA Award nominations for her performance in “Little Women.” She also received acclaim for her starring role in A24’s horror film “Midsommar.” Pugh, who can be seen next in Marvel’s “Black Widow,” also appeared in Netflix “Outlaw King” and the British miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl.”

LaBeouf starred in two hit indie films last year — “Honey Boy,” which he wrote as well, and “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” He recently wrapped production on the drama “Pieces of a Woman.”

Pine next reprises his role in the highly anticipated “Wonder Woman 1984.” He just wrapped production on the action thriller “Violence of Action” and also recently signed on to Paramount’s reboot of “The Saint.”

