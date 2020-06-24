Florence Pugh Signs With CAA

CAA has signed “Little Women” star Florence Pugh.

Pugh received Academy Award and BAFTA Award nominations for her performance in the Greta Gerwig-directed “Little Women,” which has grossed more than $209 million at the global box office.

She will next be seen in Marvel’s “Black Widow,” directed by Cate Shortland, opposite Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour. Later this fall, she will begin production on Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” with Chris Pine, Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson.

Pugh first gained recognition with her breakthrough performance in “Lady Macbeth,” directed by William Oldroyd. She also starred in Ari Aster’s follow-up to “Hereditary,” A24’s “Midsomar,” as well as David Mackenzie’s “Outlaw King,” which also toplined Pine. Other credits include Stephen Merchant’s “Fighting With My Family,” which Dwayne Johnson produced and starred in. On the TV side, she led Park Chan-wook’s BBC miniseries “The Little Drummer Girl.”

Pugh is represented in the U.K. by Sophie Patterson at Curtis Brown Group, manager George Freeman, and attorney Greg Slewett at Ziffren Brittenham.