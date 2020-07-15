‘Fletch’ Reboot With Jon Hamm in the Works

A modern-day reboot of “Fletch” is in the works, with Jon Hamm set to star as the quick-witted investigative reporter character originally played by Chevy Chase in 1985’s “Fletch” and its sequel “Fletch Lives.”

The project, unveiled Wednesday by Miramax, is based on the second book in Gregory McDonald series, “Confess Fletch.” In a mysterious chain of events, Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders — one of which pins him as a prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée’s stolen art collection, acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.

Hamm will also produce alongside manager/producer Connie Tavel. Greg Mottola, whose credits include “Superbad,” “Adventureland” and “Arrested Development,” will direct from a script by Zev Borrow. David List will executive produce the film.

“Fletch’s duration over audiences — whether told on paper or the big screen — entertains all and we could not be more thrilled to see what twenty-first century twist these artists create,” said Miramax CEO Bill Block.

Michael Ritchie directed 1985’s “Fletch,” which also starred Tim Matheson, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Geena Davis and Joe Don Baker. It earned $59 million at the box office on an $8 million budget. “Fletch Lives,” released in 1989, took in $39 million on an $8 million budget.

“Producing this film with Jon has been a long-time dream of mine and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character,” said Tavel.

Hamm, best known for “Mad Men,” was last seen in “Richard Jewell.” He is repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment, and attorney David Weber. Mottola is repped by UTA.