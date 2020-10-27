Maddie Hasson, Genesis Rodriguez Join ‘Fixation’ From Director Mercedes Bryce Morgan (EXCLUSIVE)

Maddie Hasson and Genesis Rodriguez have signed on to star in “Fixation,” a female-driven psychological thriller from director Mercedes Bryce Morgan.

Hasson stars as Dora, a young woman at the center of an unusual murder trial. As the film progresses, Dora is subjected to a psychiatric evaluation, and as the tests become more personal — and frightening — she begins to question the true motives of her doctor and is forced to live through the recreations of her past.

The description of the project explains that the story is intended to be an exploration of how women are gaslit by men in positions of power and boasts a predominantly female, LGBTQ and BIPOC crew, both in front of and behind the camera, led by Morgan — a queer, Latina filmmaker.

Best known for directing “Stargate Origins,” the Facebook series “Five Points” and music videos like Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier,” Morgan makes her feature directorial debut with the movie, from producers 4AM Films and Fever Dream Studios. The film’s script comes from Blacklist screenwriter William Day Frank, who developed the story with Morgan and Fever Dream Studios’ Katrina Kudlick. Kudlick will also produce alongside 4AM Films’ Max Topplin and Jordan Hayes.

UTA Independent Film Group will handle domestic sales on the feature and represents Hasson, Morgan and Rodriguez. Hasson will next be seen in James Wan’s upcoming Warner Bros. film “Malignant.” Known for her voicing Honey Lemon in the “Big Hero Six” franchise and most recently seen in Quibi’s “The Fugitive” reboot, Rodriguez is also repped by DePaz Management. Morgan is also repped by Pathfinder Media.