Here Are All the Shows and Movies Shut Down or Delayed Because of Coronavirus

CREDIT: The CW/Apple TV Plus

When Tom Hanks announced on Wednesday that he and Rita Wilson had tested positive for thecoronavirus, they were in Australia doing production on Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic. The Warner Bros. film, in which Hanks was to play Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, shut down immediately.

As the coronavirus spreads, and states issue mandates to try to contain the pandemic, individual film and television productions — which can be the size of villages — are shutting down across the globe. These shutdowns will have untold financial and cultural impact, and may reshape popular culture and its economic model for years to come.Variety is keeping an updated list of what movies and television shows have been shut down or delayed.

TV 

“The Morning Show – Media Res, the studio behind the buzzy Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series, has announced season 2 production will go on a two-week hiatus with immediate effect.

Sources close to the production say that no one from the cast or crew is sick, has exhibited symptoms or has tested positive for the Coronavirus, but that the decision to show down production was taken out of concern for those workin on the show.

“In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,”  said Media Res founder and CEO Michael Ellenberg in a statement.

Riverdale – Warner Bros. TV pulled the production plug on the CW show after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

The series was in the process of shooting its fourth season in Vancouver.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” read a statement from a WB TV spokesperson.

“Survivor” – CBS made the decision to delay production on season 41 of the competition series, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji.

“Amazing Race” – Production on season 33 of the show has been temporarily shut down amid the increasing number of cases of coronavirus worldwide. CBS said the move was undertaken “out of an abundance of caution,” as the respiratory virus has not impacted anyone directly involved with the show.

FILM

“Untitled Elvis Project” – Yesterday Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson self-quarantined after announcing they had both tested positive for the coronavirus. The Baz Lurhmann directed feature has been halted.

