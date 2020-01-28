Film News Roundup: Ana Gasteyer to Host WGA Awards

In today’s film news roundup, the PGA selects a site for its Produced By Conference, Ana Gasteyer is hosting the WGA Awards, and Docu-Day is set for Feb. 8.

PGA CONFERENCE

The Producers Guild of America will hold its 12th annual Produced By Conference on June 6-7 at Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

The PGA’s 11th annual conference took place last June at Warner Bros. Speakers included Ava DuVernay, Toby Emmerich, Peter Roth, Cindy Holland, Michael B. Jordan, Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The historic Fox Studio Lot on Pico Boulevard was retained by Rupert Murdoch through his newly formed Fox Corp last year when Disney bought the 21st Century Fox entertainment assets last year.

WGA HOST

Actress-comedian-singer Ana Gasteyer has been selected to host Writers Guild of America West’s 2020 Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 1 at The Beverly Hilton.

“I’m so happy to be hosting this year’s Righter’s Guild Awards,” said Gasteyer. “It will be a real honor to be among a group of people who are so talented, yet unwilling to help performers write press releases, as I’ve just learned.”

Executive producer Hugh Fink said, “Among the highlights of my years at SNL was collaborating with the extraordinary Ana Gasteyer, who is a comedic force of nature. I personally contacted Ana to host The Writers Guilds Awards and the call was perfect.”

Gasteyer worked for six seasons on “Saturday Night Live” and performed middle school music teacher Bobbie Moughan-Culp, NPR radio host Margaret Jo, and Lilith Fair poetess Cinder Calhoun, as well as impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.

IDA DOCU-DAY

The International Documentary Association has announced it will host DocuDay LA on Feb. 8 at the Writers Guild Theatre in Beverly Hills.

The event will screen all the films nominated in the Best Feature Documentary and the Best Short Documentary categories at the Academy Awards. Each screening will be presented with either Q&A or an introduction with the filmmaking teams and/or subjects.

Feature films are “The Edge of Democracy,” “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” “For Sama” and “American Factory.” Shorts are “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl),”

“In the Absence,” “Life Overtakes Me,” “St. Louis Superman” and “Walk Run Cha-Cha.”