Film News in Brief: M. Night Shyamalan’s Untitled Thriller Scheduled for Summer 2021

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Shymalan’s Next Movie Gets Summer Release Date

Universal has set a July 23, 2021, release date for M. Night Shyamalan’s untitled thriller, which stars Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff and Vicky Krieps.

Shyamalan will write, direct and produce the film. Like most Shyamalan movies, plot details are shrouded in secrecy and may be interconnected with his other films.

Shyamalan is independently financing the film as he did for his most recent titles — “Glass,” “Split” and “The Visit.” The trio carried a combined budget of $35 million and went on to cumulatively gross more than $600 million at the worldwide box office.

Cinema Pop-Ups Concept Debuts in Texas

Kilburn Live and The Star complex in Frisco, Texas, are unveiling Cinema Pop-Ups as a new pop up drive-in theater concept, which includes a number of social distancing protocols and brings the classic nostalgia of a drive-in movie theater.

Cinema Pop-Ups at The Star will screen “Edge of Tomorrow,” “42” and other movies from July 1 through July 12 at a cost of $25 per car.

“This is clearly a trying time for both our industry and our country, but we are thoroughly convinced people want to head back out and start reestablishing some return to normalcy while still adhering to safety protocols,” said Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel.

‘The Other Dr. Gilmer’ Movie in the Works

Concordia Studio has acquired rights to develop and produce the feature film adaptation of “The Other Dr. Gilmer” along with Social Construct Films and Maven Screen Media.

Jennifer Fox, who received an Emmy nomination for HBO’s “The Tale,” is set to adapt and direct the film. The soon to be published book from Dr. Benjamin Gilmer centers on an unrelated small town physician, Dr. Vince Gilmer, who murdered his father in 2004 for mysterious reasons. Benjamin Gilmer continues to fight for clemency for Vince Gilmer.

“I am always looking for a great story that combines high drama and compelling characters, while illuminating the human plight,” said Fox. “I was immediately drawn to Benjamin’s wholehearted determination to save Vince, a complete stranger, and to their story, which exposes the flaws in our justice system particularly for those without money and resources.”