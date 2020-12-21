Florida Film Critics Join ‘First Cow’ Stampede — Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Dec. 21

“First Cow” Declared Best Picture with Florida Film Critics Circle

The Florida Film Critics Circle awarded its top prize to “First Cow,” and the film’s John Magaro also received a nod in the Best Actor category as a runner up.

Current Oscar frontrunner and festival darling “Nomadland” also landed two wins, Best Director for Chloe Zhao and the Best Actress to Frances McDormand.

The complete list of 2020 winners is below:

BEST PICTURE

“First Cow”

Runner up: “Nomadland”/”Trial of the Chicago 7″/”Minari”

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Runner up: John Magaro, “First Cow”

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Runners up: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”/Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Runner up: Brian Dennehy; “Driveways”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Runner up: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Mangrove”

Runner up: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Runner up: Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow,” Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Runner up: Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Charlie Kaufman, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

Runners up: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”/ Ruben Santiago-Hudson,”Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

BEST CINEMATOGRPHY

Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Runner up: Shabier Kirchner, “Lovers Rock”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Murray Barber, “Possessor”

Runner up: Andrew Jackson, “Tenet”

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTIOIN

Dan Webster, “Mank”

Runner up: Adam Marshall, “Lovers Rock”

BEST SCORE

Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross/Jon Batiste,”Soul”

Runner up: Ludwig Göransson, “Tenet”

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“You Don’t Nomi”

Runner up: “Dick Johnson is Dead”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Los Fuertes”

Runner up: “Minari”

BEST ANIMATED FILM

“Soul”

Runner up: “Wolfwalkers”

BEST FIRST FILM

“Promising Young Woman”

Runner up: “The Father”

BREAKOUT AWARD

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Runner up: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

THE GOLDEN ORANGE AWARD

ENZIAN Theater

Hollywood Critics Association Announces First Wave of Honorees for 2021 Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association has announced Dante Spinotti, Aubrey Plaza, Jo Ellen Pellman, Paul Raci, Nicole Beharie, Cristin Milioti, Sidney Flanigan, Kiera Allen, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross among its first wave of honorees.

The 4th Annual HCA Awards Ceremony will be taking place in Los Angeles on March 5, with no word yet as to whether the ceremony will be virtual or in-person or follow a hybrid format.

Two-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Dante Spinotti (“Fatale,” “Black and Blue,” “Heat”) will receive the organization’s first-ever “Timeless Award,” which is their take on the Lifetime Achievement Award. “Sound of Metal’s” Paul Raci will be honored with “Breakthrough Performance Actor” while Cristin Milioti will receive “Breakthrough Performance Actress” for her role in Neon and Hulu’s existential comedy, “Palm Springs.”

Aubrey Plaza will receive the “Acting Achievement Award” for her tour-de-force performance in Momentum Pictures’ “Black Bear” Nicole Beharie will receive this year’s “Game-Changer Award” for her profound performance in Channing Godfrey Peoples’ “Miss Juneteenth.”

Academy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be honored with the “Artisan Achievement Award” for their work on Pixar’s “Soul” and Netflix’s “Mank.”