Film News in Brief: Shailene Woodley, Julie Bowen Join High School Drama ‘Fallout’

MONDAY, AUG. 31

Shailene Woodley and Julie Bowen have joined the cast of Jenna Ortega’s high school drama “Fallout,” which has been shooting in Los Angeles.

John Ortiz, Will Ropp, Maddie Ziegler and Niles Fitch are also starring in “Fallout.” Megan Park is directing from her own script about Ortega’s character dealing with the emotional fallout from a school tragedy. David Brown will produce for U.S. outfit Clear Horizon alongside Rebecca Miller and Cara Shine. Joannie Burstein and Giulia Prenna will also produce.

Clear Horizon is selling worldwide rights at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival and the American Film Market, with SSS Entertainment financing. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

David Newman, Keith Merryman Sign With A3 Artists

Writing-producing team David Newman and Keith Merryman have signed with A3 Artists Agency.

The duo previously teamed up on “Friends With Benefits,” starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, and the two “Think Like a Man” movies. Most recently, they completed the script for “Father of the Groom” for Kevin Hart and STX.

Newman and Merryman continue to be managed by Writ Large and represented by Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Shira Haas Drama ‘Broken Mirrors’ Set for September

Level 33 Entertainment has set Sept. 22 as the North American theatrical-digital release date for the Israeli drama “Broken Mirrors,” starring Shira Haas.

Haas was nominated for an Ophir award for “Broken Mirrors” for her portrayal as the teenage daughter who uncovers a secret bout her strict military father. Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon produced and directed from their own script.

Haas is up from an Emmy Award for her role in the Netflix series “Unorthodox” as a young woman living unhappily in an arranged marriage.