Film News in Brief: Outfest Launching Drive-in Showings With ‘The Nowhere Inn’

MONDAY, AUG. 10

Drive-in Screenings Scheduled for Outfest

Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival will hold drive-in screenings at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, launching with the Los Angeles premiere of Sundance 2020 title “The Nowhere Inn,” starring Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein.

The 11-day festival kicks off Aug. 20. and features more than 160 films, including 35 world premieres with more than 70% of films directed by female, trans, and POC filmmakers including Tribeca selections “P.S. Burn This Letter Please,” “Cowboys,” “Freedia Got A Gun,” “The Carnivores” and Outfest LA’s U.S. Centerpiece selection “Shiva Baby.” The digital portion of the festival will be powered by the Vimeo OTT platform.

The documentary centerpiece is “Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story.” International centerpiece is “Monsoon,” starring Henry Golding, ;and breakthrough centerpiece is “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,” the feature directing debut of “Everybody Hates Chris” co-creator Ali LeRoi. The closing film will be the world premiere of Travis Fine’s “Two Eyes.”

Colorist Awards Competition Launching

The Colorist Society International is joining the Independent Colorist Guild as partner and co-organizer of the newly-launched Colorist Awards in the first international competition focused exclusively on the craft of color.

The event recognizes outstanding work by colorists across feature films, television, documentaries, commercials, music videos and shorts. Winners will be announced in March.

“We want to highlight the great work being done by colorists around the globe and raise awareness for color’s artistic role in movies, television, advertising and other media,” said ICG founder Alexander Prohorushkin. “We feel that an awards competition for colorists is long overdue.”

First Trailer Drops for Drama ‘Lingua Franca’

The first trailer has been released for Isabel Sandoval’s drama “Lingua Franca,” which will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 26 along with select cities theatrically.

Sandoval directed, wrote, produced, edited and stars in the film. “Lingua Franca” was the first movie directed by and starring a trans woman of color to screen in competition at 2019’s Venice International Film Festival Venice Days program. Ava DuVernay’s Array bought the release a month ago.

Sandoval portrays an undocumented Filipina trans woman who secures a job as a live-in caregiver for an elderly Russian woman named Olga, played by Lynn Cohen, in Brooklyn’s Brighton Beach neighborhood. But when she unexpectedly becomes romantically involved with Olga’s adult grandson, portrayed by Eamon Farren, issues around identity, civil rights and immigration threaten her very existence.