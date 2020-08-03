Film News in Brief: White House Documentary ‘The Way I See It’ Set for September

MONDAY, AUG. 3

Focus Unveils ‘The Way I See It’ Release Plans

Focus Features has announced a September release for “The Way I See It,” Dawn Porter’s documentary about White House photographer Pete Souza.

The documentary is based on Souza’s New York Times bestsellers, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” and “Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents.” Souza, the filmmakers and Focus Features will also launch #VoteTheWayYouSeeIt, a social impact campaign aimed at engaging and encouraging all Americans to register to vote in the November elections.

“The Way I See It is produced by Porter alongside Evan Hayes, Laura Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons, in association with Platform One Media. The documentary is a co-presentation from Focus Features and MSNBC Films, a division of NBC News Studios.

Siggraph Conference Programming Sessions Unveiled

The Siggraph conference has unveiled its lineup of more than 20 behind-the-scenes looks at the makings of high-profile productions in film, television and advertising.

The first-ever online event in the conference’s 47-year history will take place on Aug. 17–28. Production sessions chair Derrick Nau, of DreamWorks Animation, said, “Our virtual lineup reflects the latest technological applications at a time when maximizing these tools is more important than ever, and I’m so excited for these creators to share their stories.”

Highlights include “The Making of ‘Mandalorian,'” “Finding the Look of ‘Souls” and “Making ‘The Irishman.’”

Skydance Animation Hires Shane Prigmore

Skydance Animation has named industry veteran Shane Prigmore to the newly created position of senior vice president of development for Animation.

He’s worked for Walt Disney Television Animation, DreamWorks Animation, Warner Bros. Animation and Laika. He will be responsible for overseeing the creative development of all feature films and television series for the studio’s ambitious production slate.

Prigmore is a two-time Annie Award winner for his work on Laika’s stop motion feature “Coraline” and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Croods.”