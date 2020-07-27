Film News in Brief: Fred Willard Comedy ‘Here Comes Rusty’ Bought by Cinedigm

MONDAY, JULY 27

Cinedigm has bought the comedy “Here Comes Rusty,” starring Fred Willard, Bruce Hampton, Joey Lauren Adams and Paulie Litt, for digital release this fall, Variety has learned exclusively.

Hampton portrays the owner of a dog track who makes a wager with Willard’s dishonest owner of a used car lot. It was directed by Tyler Russell and written by Russell, Pierce Wortham and William Ross Smith, who also produced.

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow on behalf of Cinedigm and Russell on behalf of the filmmakers. Willard passed away on May 15.

‘Wuhan – A Season in Hell’ Documentary in Production

Oscar-winning documentarian Malcolm Clarke is in production on “Wuhan – A Season in Hell,” which explores the events in Wuhan, China, during the early days after the discovery of the coronavirus.

An ARTeFACT Entertainment production, the film is produced by Shanghai-based independent producer Han Yi. CAA Media Finance represents the film’s worldwide distribution rights.

“This is by far the most challenging film I’ve ever made, shooting a film in a place where the country, the entire society, has taken itself to ‘war,’” said Clarke. “The Wuhan experience has since become a microcosm – an object lesson in how the whole world could, and perhaps should have responded to this terrifying, invisible, mortal threat. This film is about responsibility; it’s the stories of those who stepped up and risked their lives, and the stories of those who could’ve done much more.”

Virtual Black Carpet Speaker Series Unveiled

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center has unveiled a virtual Black Carpet Speaker series, starting with Gina Prince-Bythewood and Kasi Lemmons.

The free conversation takes place on July 31 from 5 pm to 6 pm at http://www.bherc.org. BHERC’s annual “Reel Black Men Film Festival” will start on Aug. 1 through Aug. 8.

Most recently, Lemmons directed “Harriet” and Prince-Bythewood directed “The Old Guard.”