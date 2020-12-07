Ryan Phillippe, Tom Pelphrey Leading ‘American Murderer’ — Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Dec. 8

The Traveling Picture Show Company and GiGi Films have cast Tom Pelphrey as con man Jason Derek Brown in “American Murderer,” alongside Ryan Phillippe playing the FBI agent tasked to hunt him down.

Idina Menzel and Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver have also been cast. AFI alumnus Matthew Gentile wrote the script and will direct, with principal photography commencing in Salt Lake City. Kevin Matusow and Carissa Buffel will produce for TPSC alongside Gia Walsh and Kara Baker under the GiGi Films banner, in line with Utah state and SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 protocols.

“American Murderer” is based on the true story of Brown – a charismatic conman who bankrolls his luxurious lifestyle through a series of scams. When his funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet and, in the process, becomes the FBI’s most unlikely top ten fugitive. Pelphrey, recently named one of Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch for 2020, can currently be seen in David Fincher’s “Mank,” playing Joseph Mankiewicz.

Miami Film Festival Scheduled for March

Miami Film Festival, which was canceled in March in the middle of its 37th edition, will return March 5-14, 2021 and employ a hybrid format with both in-theater and online experiences.

The festival said it aims to present international and Ibero-American films and showcase the work of the world’s best emerging and established filmmakers. Films by Pedro Almodóvar, Patricia Clarkson, Abel Ferrara, Andy Garcia, Barry Jenkins, Spike Lee and Lulu Wang have been shown at past festivals.

All competition films will need to play both in-theater and online to qualify but the festival will also have special presentation section where films will play exclusively either in-theater or online. Cash awards totaling more than $100,000 are given in competition categories.

Kevin Tent Elected President of ACE

The American Cinema Editors has elected Kevin Tent as president, succeeding Stephen Rivkin who has served as the organization’s president since 2016. Tent will serve a two-year term.

Lillian Benson was re-elected as secretary, with Anita Brandt Burgoyne, Dorian Harris, Sabrina Plisco, Tatiana Riegel, Andrew Seklir and Rivkin all serving on the board of directors, alongside associate board members Mark Helfrich, Michael Ornstein, Terilyn Shropshire and Troy Takaki. They will all be joining the existing board of Carol Littleton, vice president, and Stephen Lovejoy as treasurer, along with board members Jacqueline Cambas, Maysie Hoy, Bonnie Koehler, and Mary Jo Markey.

Tent is a longtime collaborator with Alexander Payne with credits on “Citizen Ruth,” “Election,” “About Schmidt,” “Sideways” and “The Descendants.”