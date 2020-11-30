Hiroyuki Sanada Joins Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’ — Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Nov. 30

Hiroyuki Sanada Rounds Out ‘Bullet Train’ Cast

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada will join Brad Pitt in Sony Pictures’ “Bullet Train,” based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” in which a train in Tokyo is the setting for battles between criminals.

David Leitch is directing, with Kelly McCormick producing through 87North alongside Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Zak Olkewitz wrote the script. Michael Shannon, Mas Oka, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry and Zazie Beetz are also starring. Brittany Morrissey is the executive overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Sanada recently starred in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” for Netflix and just wrapped shooting the fantasy action film “Mortal Kombat.” He will next appear in Andrew Levitas’ “Minamata,” opposite Johnny Depp. His other credits include HBO’s “Westworld,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Twilight Samurai.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles Goes Online

The 34th Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles will be presented exclusively online for the first time this year starting on Dec. 13 through Dec. 27.

The Opening Night Film will be “Asia,” winner of nine Ophir Awards including best film, best director for Ruthy Pribar, and best supporting actress for Shira Hass. “Asia” has also been chosen as Israel’s official selection for the International Film Category at the 2021 Academy Awards.

The board of directors has selected Meir Fenigstein, the festival’s founder and executive director, as the recipient of its lifetime achievement award.

‘Let Him Go’ Tops Fandango Streaming Lists

“Let Him Go,” the family drama starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, is the week’s top title on Fandango’s transactional streaming services, Vudu and FandangoNOW.

Costner and Lane star as a retired sheriff and his wife who leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living in the Dakotas. The Focus Features title has grossed $8.7 million in four weeks in theaters.

A pair of R-Rated action comedies, Josh Duhamel’s “Buddy Games” and “Fatman” starring Mel Gibson as an unorthodox Santa Claus, debuted near the top of both lists.