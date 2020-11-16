Mexico Selects ‘I’m No Longer Here’ as Academy Awards Entry — Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Nov. 16

Netflix Drama Vies for Best International Award

Mexico has chosen Fernando Frías de la Parra’s drama “I’m No Longer Here” as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film to the 93rd Academy Awards.

“I’m No Longer Here” premiered in the 2019 edition of the Morelia Film Festival, where it was awarded the Feature Film Competition Award and the Audience Award. Netflix acquired worldwide rights in 2018 and released it in May. Producers are Alberto Muffelmann, Fernando Frías de la Parra, Gerry Kim and Gerardo Gatica.

“I’m No Longer Here” is set in the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, where the leader of the street gang Los Terkos tries to protect his friends from the nefarious elements of a quickly evolving drug/political war. But after a misunderstanding with a local cartel, he is forced to leave for Jackson Heights, Queens. The film stars Juan Daniel Garcia Treviño.

Masi Oka Boards Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’

“Heroes” star Masi Oka will join Brad Pitt in Sony’s action movie “Bullet Train,” based on the Japanese novel “Maria Beetle” in which a train in Tokyo is the setting for battles between criminals.

David Leitch is directing with Kelly McCormick producing through 87North and Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films. Zak Olkewitz wrote the script.

Oka was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe award for his role in NBC’s drama series “Heroes.” He most recently voiced the role of Agent K in animated feature “Spies in Disguise” and starred opposite Jason Statham in “The Meg.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Survey Shows Recent Moviegoers Likely to Return

Movie ticketing app Atom Tickets has reported that 95% of customers who have returned to the movies are either “very likely” or “likely” to return, with 92% saying they would recommend going to the movies to others.

The survey was taken earlier this month from a mix of 500 consumers who have and have not returned to the movies. It found that 41% of respondents who live in markets where theaters reopened but have not yet returned said the primary reason they have not yet returned is that they are waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine.

When they return to movie theaters, 40% said the single most important safety feature to them is having staff and guests wear masks, followed by 37% saying socially distant seating in the auditorium is most important.