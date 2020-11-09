Universal Schedules Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie for 2022 — Film News in Brief

Monday, Nov. 9

Jordan Peele ‘Horror Event’ Film Slated

Universal Pictures has scheduled its untitled “Jordan Peele Horror Event” movie for July 22, 2022, without revealing any plot details.

The studio has seen Peele’s two horror films — 2017’s “Get Out” and 2019’s “Us” — generate $510 million in worldwide box office as each grossed $255 million. Peele received an Academy Award for original screenplay for “Get Out.”

Universal made the announcement Monday, shortly after Warner Bros. said it would open “Fantastic Beasts 3” on July 15, 2022.

Oprah Winfrey Network Buys ‘(In)Visible Portraits’

Oprah Winfrey Network has the documentary “(In)Visible Portraits” from first-time director Oge Egbuonu and plans to air the film in 2021.

The documentary focuses on Black women sharing their stories of struggle and resilience, and beyond. It’s aimed at celebrating exceptional Black women and igniting hope for the next generations.

“(In)Visible Portraits” was released digitally through Vimeo On Demand on Juneteenth (June 19, 2020), the holiday commemorating the end of slavery. It was also screened at the Bentonville Film Festival in August. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Pandemic Thriller ‘Social Distance’ Release Scheduled

The pandemic thriller “Social Distance” will get a worldwide release on Nov. 21 from Koa Aloha Media through VOD in more than 100 markets worldwide.

“Social Distance” is a voyeuristic look into the lives of six people working from home while in quarantine during the 2020 pandemic. Each must battle the destructive demons of isolation, addiction, jealousy and conspiracy.

The movie is written and directed by B. Luciano Barsuglia. It stars Vernon Wells, Jed Rowen, Rachel Riley and Kasey Brown. It was filmed entirely while filmmakers and actors were in isolation from April to June.