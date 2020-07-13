Film News in Brief: ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Producer Developing Unabomber Movie

MONDAY, JULY 13

Doug Belgrad Developing Unabomber Project as Psychological Thriller

“Bad Boys for Life” producer Doug Belgrad is developing a psychological thriller about Ted Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist who became known as the Unabomber.

Kaczynski, in an attempt to foment revolution, conducted a bombing campaign between 1978 and 1995 that killed three people and injured 23 others before he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to 10 felony counts and was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in 1998.

Belgrad and Sophie Cassidy are producing through Sony-based 2.0 Entertainment, which has hired writers Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves to write the script. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Philippine Documentary ‘A Thousand Cuts’ Scheduled for U.S. Release

Frontline and PBS Distribution have set an Aug. 7 theatrical release for the documentary “A Thousand Cuts” from Ramona S. Diaz.

The film examines the crackdown on the news media in the Philippines by President Rodrigo Duterte and his targeting of journalist Maria Ressa, who was found guilty last month in a “cyber libel” case. The film premiered in January at Sundance.

“The fact that ‘A Thousand Cuts’ becomes more relevant every passing day not only in the Philippines, but globally is alarming,” said Diaz. “Right now, it is more important than ever to amplify Maria’s story because there are many Marias all over the world. Without a free press, democracy crumbles.”

Egyptian Filmmaker Sam Abbas Captures Reopening of Louvre Museum

Filmmaker Sam Abbas has debuted a new 2.5-minute short film, “Rusted Caravaggios,” documenting the first public invitation to the Louvre Museum on July 6 following a four-month closure.

Abbas performed duties as director, cinematographer and sound recorder in showing a near-empty museum, which included a tableau with a man sitting still next to Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

The Egyptian director’s credits include “The Wedding” and “Alla’s Birth.” The news was first reported by Deadline Hollowood.