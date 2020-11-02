‘The Craft: Legacy,’ ‘Unhinged’ Lead Fandango Streaming — Film News in Brief

MONDAY, Nov. 2

‘The Craft’ Sequel, ‘Unhinged’ Show Strength

Blumhouse’s “The Craft: Legacy,” the follow-up to 1996’s “The Craft,” and Russell Crowe’s thriller “Unhinged” have been the top titles at Vudu and FandangoNOW, respectively, for the past week on Fandango’s transactional streaming services.

“The Craft: Legacy” is Vudu’s top title for the past week (Monday through Sunday), in terms of revenue, followed by

“After We Collided,” “Unhinged,” “Love and Monsters,” “Spell,” “Beetlejuice,” “Mulan,” “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula,”

“Halloween” (1978) and “Hocus Pocus.”

FandangoNOW’s top ten titles for the past week (Monday through Sunday), in terms of revenue, are “Unhinged,” “The Craft: Legacy,” “After We Collided,” “Spell,” “Love and Monsters,” “Mulan,” “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula,” “The Call,” “Antebellum” and “Halloween” (1978).

New York Festival Reports Strong Attendance

Film at Lincoln Center has announced that the 58th edition of the New York Film Festival (NYFF), reimagined this year to incorporate drive-in and virtual screenings, was among the organization’s most attended editions.

Opening Sept. 17 and closing Oct. 11, NYFF presented 94 films from six continents and 40 countries in FLC’s Virtual Cinema over the course of a record 25 days. Screenings were available nationwide for the first time in the festival’s history, and audiences responded enthusiastically – nearly 40,000 film rentals were purchased in all 50 states as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Additionally, NYFF expanded beyond its Manhattan home on the Upper West Side, presenting 33 drive-in screenings in three of New York City’s five boroughs (Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens). The drive-ins were attended by 8,300 New Yorkers and Spike Lee and Sofia Coppola participated in introducing drive-in screenings.

American Cinema Editors Open Awards Submissions

American Cinema Editors has begun accepting submissions for the 72nd Annual ACE Eddie Awards. They are also now accepting submissions for the inaugural category: Best Edited Animated Series (Non-Theatrical).

The Eddie Awards recognize outstanding editing in film, television and documentaries and will be held on April 18, 2021. “This has been an extraordinary time for animated television, and we are proud to recognize the amazing achievements of film editors working in non-theatrical animation,” said ACE Executive Director Jenni McCormick.

Submissions for the ACE Eddie Awards close on Feb. 12, 2021. Please note: Television must have aired between Nov. 2, 2019 – Dec. 31, 2020 and feature films must be released between Jan. 1, 2020 – Feb. 28, 2021.