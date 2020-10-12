Chloe Zhao’s ‘Nomadland’ Selected to Open Denver Film Festival — Film News in Brief

Monday, Oct. 12

Denver Festival Schedules Drive-In Showings

The 43rd Denver Film Festival will open on Oct. 22 with a drive-in showing of Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, at the Red Rocks Park.

The festival will be mostly virtual but will also hold drive-in showings of “Nine Days” as its Centerpiece title on Oct. 24 and “Ammonite” as its Big Night screening on Oct. 29. “Nomadland” premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 11, and won the Golden Lion. The film is set after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, with McDormand’s character Fern exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Festival Director Britta Erickson said, “I can’t think of a better, more appropriate way to experience all three of these films — and ‘Nomadland’ in particular — than in your car, surrounded by beautiful Western vistas.”

Miami Festival Unveils Audience Winners

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” and “Sound of Metal” have tied as winners of the audience award at the Miami Gems Film Festival. The Bee Gees documentary, directed by Frank Marshall, centers on Barry Gibb recalling how the music act evolved their unique sound after relocating to Miami in the mid-1970s. “Sound of Metal,” directed by Darius Marder, focuses on a heavy metal drummer, played by Riz Ahmed, whose life begins unravelling when he discovers he is losing his hearing.

The hybrid event took place Oct. 8-11. Spain’s “Out in the Open,” directed by Benito Zambrano, was chosen by audiences as first runner-up, followed by HBO documentary, “537 Votes,” directed by Billy Corben of the Miami-based production company Rakontur.

Spike Jonze Joins ‘Nine Days’ as Exec Producer

Sony Pictures Classics has announced Spike Jonze has joined Edson Oda’s “Nine Days” and that the film will be released in theaters early 2021. “Nine Days” stars Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, Bill Skarsgård, Tony Hale, David Rysdahl and Arianna Ortiz. The film follows Duke’s character, who is conducting a series of interviews with human souls for a chance to be born. The victor will be rewarded with a coveted opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while the others will cease to exist.

“Spike Jonze has been one of the biggest influences in my life as a filmmaker,” said Oda. “His work — which made me see pictures in motion with new eyes — inspired me to pursue this career, and constantly encourages me to tell my own stories in the most human, personal and heartful way I can.”