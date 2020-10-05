Gold House Movement Supports Filipina Drama ‘Yellow Rose’ — Film News in Brief

Monday, Oct. 5

Filipina Music Drama ‘Yellow Rose’ Backed by Gold House

Cultural movement Gold House is supporting the Filipina music drama “Yellow Rose” through its #GoldOpen campaign, which backed “Parasite,” “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Just Mercy.”

The Sony release, which opens Oct. 9, centers on an undocumented Filipina teen from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer while having to decide between staying with her family or leaving the only home she has known.

The film, directed by Diana Paragas in her narrative feature debut, stars Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga. Events include a live Twitter watch party on Oct. 8 and a streamed Q&A on Oct. 9 with the “Yellow Rose” cast and Paragas director moderated by Jazz Tangcay of Variety. The campaign also includes efforts to celebrate Filipino American history and Filipino storytellers through Cinema Sala and the Filipino American Historical Society.

Latino Media Fest Nominees Unveiled

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers has unveiled its nominees for its Virtual Latino Media Fest Awards.

Best Latinx Film nominees are “Mucho Mucho Amor,” “The Garden Left Behind” and “Blast Beat.” Nominees for best Latinx Filmmaker are Nadia Hallgren (“Becoming”); Janicza Bravo (“Zola”); Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch (“Mucho Mucho Amor”); Flavio Alves (“The Garden Left Behind”); Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”); Esteban Arango (“Blast Beat”); and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Good Joe Bell”).

Best Latinx TV Show nominations went to “Pose,” “Gentefied” and “Vida.” The awards will also include a category for Excellence in Entertainment Journalism. Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on Oct.16.

Fangoria, Fantastic Fest Team on Blumhouse Watch Party

Fantastic Fest and Fangoria have unveiled a watch party for “Welcome to the Blumhouse” a series of thrillers produced by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television with an eye towards original genre storytelling from a diverse set of casts and filmmakers.

The showings will include post-screening Q&As with each filmmaker. The Prime Video watch parties will kick off with “The Lie” on Oct. 10, “Black Box” on Oct. 11, “Nocturne on Oct. 17 and “Evil Eye” on Oct. 18.

“From the beginning, Fantastic Fest was conceived to be a launchpad for emerging, diverse, genre filmmaking talent,” says Shelli Taylor, Alamo Drafthouse CEO. “We are extremely proud and excited to be partnering with Amazon to celebrate this bold new lineup of amazing filmmakers this October.”