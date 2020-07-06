Film News in Brief: Military Thriller ‘The Outpost’ Leads iTunes on Opening Day

MONDAY, JULY 6

‘The Outpost’ Scores Solid Opening Day Numbers

Military thriller “The Outpost,” starring Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood and released by Screen Media, was the top performer on iTunes on July 3, its opening day.

“The Outpost” is based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling non-fiction book, “The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor.” It details a 2009 attack by 400 Taliban insurgents in the Battle of Kamdesh in the Afghanistan War. Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict. It had been scheduled to premiere at SXSW before the festival was scrubbed in March.

Critics have endorsed “The Outpost,” which generated a 90% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, parent of Screen Media, surged 25% Monday on the news, gaining $1.83 to $9.01.

Dragon Con Scrubs In-Person Event

Organizers of the Dragon Con convention in Atlanta have canceled the in-person event in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dragon Con will instead be moved online for a free virtual event between Sept. 2 and Sept. 6, officials announced Monday. The event has been held for 34 years in Atlanta.

“After many months of hand-wringing, sleepless nights, and more Zoom meetings than we can count, we have decided that Dragon Con 2020 event will not be held in person,” organizers said. “Trust us, we are just as bummed as you are, but know we did not make this decision lightly. Above all else, we want to thank you, our fans, our partners, the ACVB, and the city of Atlanta for the support you have given us over these past few months.”

ICM Makes Election Day a Paid Holiday for Employees

ICM Partners is making Election Day on Nov. 3 a paid holiday for all employees.

“During the last presidential election, 100 million+ voting-eligible Americans did not vote and 35% of nonvoters say that scheduling conflicts with work or school kept them from getting to the polls,” ICM said in a letter to employees. “We strongly believe that no one should have to choose between their paycheck and their right to vote and encourage every employee to take the time to cast their ballot this November, either in person or by mail.”

The news about the paid holiday was first reported by The Wrap.