Film News in Brief: Janelle Monae Thriller ‘Antebellum’ Tops Streaming Lists for Fandango

‘Antebellum’ Leads Weekly Streaming Lists

Janelle Monae horror thriller “Antebellum” has topped the the lists of the week’s movies streaming on Fandango’s streaming services Vudu and FandangoNOW.

Lionsgate decided in early August to ditch a domestic theatrical release for “Antebellum” amid an uncertain outlook for launching movies at brick-and-mortar theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, had originally been set for an April 24 release that was delayed several times amid the outbreak.

Monae portrays a successful modern-day author who finds herself trapped during the era of American slavery and must find a way to escape from the horrifying reality. The cast includes Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons and Gabourey Sidibe.

‘Residue,’ ‘Feather & Pine’ Win at Mammoth Lakes

The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival has awarded its top prizes to Merawi Gerima’s “Residue” for top narrative feature and Star Rosencrans and Michael James Beck’s “Feather & Pine” for top documentary.

The festival was held online during Sept. 16-20 and screened 56 feature and short films. Audience awards went to Marjorie Conrad’s “Desire Path” for narrative feature and to Michal Bielawski’s “The Wind. A Documentary Thriller” for documentary.

The festival hosted a Q&A with “Airplane!” directors Jim Abrahams and David Zucker in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary. Actor Robert Hays made a surprise appearance during the discussion.

Gravitas Releasing ‘Don’t Read This on a Plane’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired Stuart McBratney’s drama-comedy “Don’t Read This On A Plane” and is releasing it on Tuesday on digital and DVD.

The film won the Audience Award at Dances With Films-LA earlier this month at its world premiere. “Don’t Read This On A Plane” was filmed in some of the world’s most famous and beautiful independent bookstores in Venice, Maastricht, Budapest, Oradea, Berlin, Burgundy, Santorini, and Porto and centers on an author who discovers on a book tour that her publisher has gone bankrupt.

“Don’t Read This On A Plane” stars: Sophie Desmarais (“Sarah Prefers to Run”), Eugene Gilfedder (“Baby Teeth”), Allen C Gardner and Dorotheea Petre. It was produced by McBratney under his McBrat Motion Pictures Banner, alongside Laszlo Kun of Amazing Visuals.