Film News in Brief: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson Romance ‘Marry Me’ Slated for February

MONDAY, SEPT. 14

‘Marry Me’ Arriving Valentine’s Day Weekend

Universal Pictures will release the romance film “Marry Me,” starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, on Feb. 12, the start of the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Lopez is starring as a musical superstar and Wilson is portraying a divorced math teacher. Lopez’s character is about to marry a new music star in a worldwide ceremony when she discovers that he cheated on her. She has a meltdown, then locks eyes with Wilson’s character and decides to marry him.

“Marry Me” is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The film is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Benny Medina and John Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.

Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese Join Christmas Comedy

Elizabeth Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammer are starring in the MSR Media comedy feature film “Father Christmas Is Back,” with principal photography underway in the U.K.

Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis are directing from a script by David Conolly, Hannah Davis Law and Dylanne Corcoran based on an original idea by Martinez who also produces the film, in which a family’s Christmas turns to chaos when the long-lost father arrives at their doorstep with his new girlfriend. The cast include Nathalie Cox, Talulah Riley, Kris Marshall, Caroline Quentin, April Bowlby, Ray Fearon, and Naomi Frederick.

Martinez and Alan Latham from Highfield Grange Studios are producing the film. The film’s financial partner is Kirsty Bell from Goldfinch, who serves as executive producer alongside Lee Beasley and Karinne Behr from MSR Media.

Good to Vote Campaign Taps Celebrities

The Good to Vote initiative has signed up Samuel L. Jackson, Emma Roberts, Meagan Good, Hailee Steinfeld, Taylor Schilling, and Debra Messing to encourage voter registration.

The non-partisan voting campaign has launched as a way of celebrities encouraging their millions of fans to register, check their registration, or make a voting plan. Talent who participate will offer their fans incentives such as access to never-before-seen piece of content when their followers hit a specific number of registrations.

The content includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher shaving Nick Swisher’s head; Debra Messing reuniting with her “Mysteries of Laura” co-star Josh Lucas; Hailee Steinfeld and Anna Baryshnikov hosting an Instagram Live for a special engagement in the kitchen; Taylor Schilling releasing an exclusive clip from her upcoming series “Monsterland”; and Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein hosting an Instagram Live “Booksmart” reunion.