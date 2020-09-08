Film News in Brief: U.S. Theater Owners Release CinemaSafe ‘Welcome Back’ Video

TUESDAY, SEPT. 8

Moviegoers Welcomed Back With CinemaSafe Video

The National Association of Theatre Owners has released a “Welcome Back to the Movies” short film that touts the COVID-19 health and safety protocols moviegoers will see.

NATO noted that more than 370 companies, comprising more than 3,000 locations, and more than 33,000 screens have signed on to the protocols and may display the CinemaSafe badge and protocols on their websites and at their theater locations. About two-thirds of the nation’s locations have reopened so far amid the pandemic.

Morgan Freeman Turning to Branding

Five-time Oscar nominee Morgan Freeman is teaming through his Revelations Entertainment with URI Global to launch branding and marketing service REV+5.0.

The service plans to produce high-quality branded entertainment that will feature Hollywood celebrities alongside popular influencers as they explore how new technologies, like smart devices or artificial intelligence, will impact and transform the future.

“The high-quality content will uplift brand perception amongst consumers, inspire a halo effect to bolster brand loyalty, and create opportunities for the brand to increment sales with innovative retargeting,” said Xochitl Hwang, founder of URI Global and co-founder and chairwoman of REV+5.0 said.

Puerto Rican Actioner ‘La Sombra’ Advancing

“Ford v Ferrari” co-writer Jason Keller will make his directorial debut on the feature film “La Sombra” (“The Shadow”), from an original screenplay to be financed by Sherborne Media Finance and Paprika Financing.

The story is set on the island of Puerto Rico, which becomes a battleground as one man takes on a powerful Puerto Rican gang after his brother is kidnapped.

Pimienta Film Company’s Luillo Ruiz and Sherborne Media Finance’s Gary Raskin and Alastair Burlingham will produce with Robbie Brenner (“Dallas Buyers Club”). “La Sombra will begin shooting in Puerto Rico in the spring of 2021. Casting for the lead roles is currently in progress.