Film Financer-Producer New Slate Ventures Raises $100 Million

Film financer-producer New Slate Ventures, which backed “The 40-Year-Old Version,” has raised $100 million for films, documentaries, and television programs.

The fund raise was announced Wednesday by Los Angeles-based private equity company Sinai Capital Partners, which also said its tech-focused venture capital firm Sinai Ventures has closed a $500 million fund.

Led by partners Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White, the New Slate Ventures 2020 slate includes “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday,” directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels and starring singer Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, and Garrett Hedlund; “Untitled Magic Johnson,” a documentary focused on the life and careers of NBA legend and entrepreneur Earvin Magic Johnson; and “The 24th,” directed and written by Kevin Willmott and starring Trai Byers which was an official selection at SXSW.

New Slate Ventures also is developing an untitled Michael Milken Limited Series, to be written by Terrence Winter (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Sopranos”). The fund said it aims to expand its slate of original intellectual property and grow its business by capitalizing on stories with authentic connections to drive its audiences to action.

“The 40-Year-Old Version” is Rahda Blank’s semi-autobiographical comedy film which premiered on Jan. 25 at the Sundance Film Festival. Peter Y. Kim, Oswin Benjamin, Reed Birney, Imani Lewis, TJ Atoms and Jacob Ming-Trent also star. Blank portrays a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who decides to reinvent herself and salvage her artistic voice the only way she knows how — by becoming a rapper at age 40. Blank won the U.S Dramatic Competition Directing Award at Sundance, and Netflix released the film on Oct. 9, 2020,

Sinai Ventures will use the money to invest in late-stage software and technology companies across various categories. It currently has more than 85 portfolio companies including Pinterest, Carta, Roman Health, Compass, Unqork, and Hippo Insurance.