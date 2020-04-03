Film Academy Donates $6 Million to Support Motion Picture Employees Affected by Coronavirus

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made a $6 million donation that will help support motion picture employees and their families facing severe financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will also provide aid to institutions focused on supporting diverse filmmakers. AMPAS made the announcement Friday.

The Academy said $4 million of the donation will be distributed equally between The Actors Fund, which supports behind-the-scenes workers as well as performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund. The Academy will contribute an additional $2 million to the already-established Academy Foundation to support its grants program.

“The Academy has a long history of supporting our colleagues, particularly during the most dire circumstances,” said Academy president David Rubin. “As we face a pandemic, it’s incumbent upon us to help those in the motion picture community who are suffering. The shutting down of productions, businesses and theaters has had devastating consequences. By contributing financially to The Actors Fund, MPTF, and the Academy Foundation’s wonderful grants program, we can help provide our extended family with desperately needed assistance.”

The honorary organization has more than 8,400 members.

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said, “The Academy’s primary focus right now is helping our community make it through this unprecedented crisis. With our donation, The Actors Fund and MPTF can bring emergency services — including financial assistance, housing, family care and counseling — to more people. Both are long-standing, safety net organizations with the expertise to mobilize and respond quickly. Additionally, the Academy Foundation’s Grants Program will be able to continue its ongoing efforts to provide opportunity and funding for deserving, diverse storytellers in an even more effective way, and make sure these individuals feel supported during this time.”