×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Female Directors Behind Record Number of Films in 2019 (Study)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Little Women BTS
CREDIT: Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Hollywood’s glass ceiling may not be shattered, but it’s showing some cracks.

The number of top-grossing films directed by women reached record levels in 2019, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Much of the past decade in the entertainment industry has been dominated by a debate about the lack of opportunities for women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ community. The findings seem to demonstrate that this wider public agitation had resulted in substantive change.

“We’re finally seeing some traction,” said Stacy L. Smith, one of the study’s authors. “A confluence of factors have led to a real moment in 2019.”

Over the past twelve months, the likes of Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), and Melina Matsoukas (“Queen and Slim”) helped propel the number of female-helmed movies to new heights — some 10.6% of the 100 highest-grossing films of the year were from female directors. In fact, two of the top ten most successful global releases, “Frozen II” and “Captain Marvel,” were co-directed by women (Jennifer Lee and Anna Boden, respectively). It’s a big jump from 2018 when a meagre 4.5% of the top films were overseen by women.

Smith believes that there are a number of reasons for the improvement. In the wake of the MeToo movement and the formation of Time’s Up, studios are facing more public pressure about and greater scrutiny over their hiring practices. At the same time, female filmmakers have been getting more chances to screen their work at prominent festivals such as Sundance and have been given more opportunities to work on television and on streaming services such as Netflix. That’s raising their profiles and making it harder for big studios to claim, as they have in the past, that there aren’t as many female filmmakers with the resumes needed to tackle big-budget narrative features.

Popular on Variety

Historically, the picture is bleaker. Since USC began keeping track of the number of films from women directors in 2007, the number of top-grossing pictures from female filmmakers has hovered at 4.8%. That amounts to a ratio of twenty male directors to every female one. The correlation between box office performance and the gender of the director is important because major studios tend to release most of these pictures, illustrating their hiring habits.

In 2019, one studio, Universal, led the way, backing five projects from female filmmakers such as Matsoukas and Tina Hall (“Little”), which represented more than a quarter of its slate. STX Entertainment was close behind, with 25% of its slate directed by women, while Sony and Disney committed 17% of their slates to female directors and Warner Bros. committed 16%. On the other end of the spectrum, Paramount had no films from women directors and has not made a single project with a female filmmaker in the past five years.

“It illuminates where we’re seeing traction and where there’s room for improvement,” said Smith. “Universal under [studio chief] Donna Langley should be lauded for ensuring that women get opportunities. Paramount needs to do more to give access and opportunity to these filmmakers.”

The report’s findings showed that Hollywood still has lost ground on one front. The percentage of underrepresented directors was 16.8% in 2019, a dip from last year’s high of 21.4%. The ratio of white directors to underrepresented directors is nearly five to one. While four women of color oversaw one of the year’s highest grossing movies, historically less than 1% of all directors across 13 years were women of color. Only two underrepresented directors, Ava Duvernay (“Selma”) and Jennifer Yuh Nelson (“Kung Fu Panda 2”), had more than one movie appear across the 1,300 films sampled over the period.

There are signs of progress across the industry. Women are getting tapped to oversee projects for television and streaming. In 2019, 20% of Netflix films were directed by women. Some 31% of episodic television programs were helmed by female directors over the last two years. Female filmmakers also made strides in the indie front, directing 34.5% of narrative features that were selected over the past five years to screen at the Sundance Film Festival.

The study comes after the Golden Globes were sharply criticized for failing to recognize any female filmmakers, shutting out the likes of Gerwig and Wang in favor of an all-male collection of nominees. But the USC report demonstrates that other awards bodies are also largely ignoring the work of female directors. A survey of top award nominees from 2008 to 2020, found that only 5.1% of best director award nominees across the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, DGA Awards, and Critics’ Choice Awards were women. Only four individual women have been nominated for these awards, and just one woman, “The Hurt Locker’s” Kathryn Bigelow, has actually won the prize.

Critically, there’s very little difference in the way that female filmmakers and their male counterpart’s works are received. An average score from review aggregator MetaCritic was virtually identical in the case of projects by white male, white female, and male underrepresented directors. It was more than eight points higher for films directed by women from underrepresented communities.

“That suggests that when studios look for the best person for the job, they’re not basing those decisions on objective criteria,” said Smith. “It’s based on subjective criteria.”

There’s always the risk that 2019’s gains will be reversed. On paper, however, 2020 looks to be a particularly strong one for female filmmakers, with women directors being handed the reins on many of the biggest titles set for release next year. One Disney action-adventure, “Mulan,” will be directed by a woman, and all four major superhero movies — “Birds of Prey,” “Black Widow,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” and “Eternals” — are helmed by female filmmakers. Many of these movies will likely rank among the highest grossing films of the year.

“2020 will be an extraordinary year for female directors,” said Smith. “That’s important, because we’re seeing women being given opportunities to direct action movies and not just smaller, independent films…Progress will come when females are given the opportunity to carry movies behind the camera across genres and budget ranges.”

More Film

  • Little Women BTS

    Female Directors Behind Record Number of Films in 2019 (Study)

    Hollywood’s glass ceiling may not be shattered, but it’s showing some cracks. The number of top-grossing films directed by women reached record levels in 2019, according to a new study by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. Much of the past decade in the entertainment industry has been dominated by a debate about the lack of [...]

  • Mabel Cheung Yuen Ting

    Mabel Cheung Steps Up at Hong Kong Film Festival

    Distinguished film writer and director, Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting has joined the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society as its vice chairperson. She takes over from Johnnie To, who had held the post for the five years since 2014. “This is a wonderful opportunity for me to become further engaged in the promotion of film culture [...]

  • The Lion King

    Disney Drives Spain to 2010s Theatrical Admissions Record

    MADRID  —  Disney. An extraordinary Mouse House septet, all ranking in Spain’s Top 10, drove its 2019 box office to its biggest cinema theater ticket sales in the decade, according to Comscore figures released Thursday. The last time movies in Spain scored more spectators was 2009, said David Rodríguez, general manager, Spain & Portugal, Comscore [...]

  • OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

    Hong Kong Annual Box Office Dips Slightly on Protests

    Political problems that turned violent in the last few months weighed on the theatrical box office in Hong Kong, especially in the second half of the year. But the territory’s full year outcome was a 2% dip, rather than a precipitous plunge. Gross revenues for 2019 totaled HK$1.923 billion ($245 million), compared with HK$1.957 billion [...]

  • Mollie Fitzgerald Arrested

    'Captain America' Actress Arrested in Connection With Her Mother's Murder

    Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a minor role in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the stabbing death of her mother last month, police said in a statement. According to the police statement, on Dec. 20, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the Oltahe, Kan., home of [...]

  • Jack Garfein Dead

    Jack Garfein, Director and Acting Coach, Dies at 89

    Jack Garfein, the longtime teacher, director, writer, producer and pivotal member of the Actors Studio died on Dec. 30 due to complications from leukemia, according to Playbill. He was 89. Garfein’s influence and expertise touched the lives of many names from directors George Stevens and John Ford to actors Sissy Spacek and Bruce Dern. Garfein [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad