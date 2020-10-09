Fassbinder Biopic ‘Enfant Terrible’ Attracts U.S., U.K., Other Territory Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

“Enfant Terrible,” which received the Cannes 2020 label, is set to start its international journey with its first distribution deals announced as it joins the international festival circuit. The film, directed by Oskar Roehler, is about the life of German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

The German film, which received its local festival premiere at the Hamburg Film Festival, was released on home turf by Weltkino on Oct. 1. The biopic is set to start its international life with upcoming premieres at the festivals in Ghent (in competition), Istanbul (as a Gala screening) and Seville (in competition).

“Enfant Terrible” opened the German Film Festival in Paris on Oct. 7, and screened in the Masters section of the Moscow Film Festival on Oct. 7, and has received a nomination for the European Film Awards.

Alongside various ongoing and advanced negotiations, sales agent Picture Tree Intl. has announced the film’s first deals, including in the U.S. with Dark Star Pictures, in the U.K. with BFI, Benelux with Arti Film, Greece with Cinobo, the C.I.S. with Rocket Releasing, and Romania with Transilvania Film.

Michael Repsch, president of Dark Star Pictures, said: “Director Oskar Roehler’s snapshot into the tortured genius of Fassbinder is ferocious, heartfelt and gritty all at once – paying perfect homage to the work and life of the great auteur. Dark Star is honored to bring this incredible film to North American audiences.”

The film brings the legendary filmmaker to life through a candid performance by lead actor Oliver Masucci (“Look Who’s Back,” Netflix series “Dark.”) He is supported by German actress Katja Riemann, and former Fassbinder actresses Isolde Barth and Eva Mattes.

In 1967, 22-year-old Fassbinder storms the stage of a small, progressive theater in Munich, and seizes control of the production. Nobody suspects that this brazen young rebel will become one of the most important post-war German filmmakers. Despite early setbacks, many of his films breakout at the most renowned films festivals and polarize audience, critics and filmmakers alike. His radical views and self-exploitation, as well as his longing for love, have made him one of the most fascinating film directors of this time.

“Enfant Terrible” was produced by Bavaria Filmproduktion in co-production with X Filme Creative Pool, WDR, BR and Arte, and was funded by the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Deutscher Filmförderfonds, FilmFernsehFonds Bayern and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg.

Roehler started his career as a screenwriter and had his breakthrough with his second feature “No Place to Go” (Die Unberührbare, 2000), a very personal portrait of his mother, which premiered in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, and received the German Film Award (Lola) for best film. His other award-winning films include “Angst” (Der Alte Affe Angst, 2003 – Berlinale Official Competition), “Agnes and His Brothers” (Agnes Und Seine Brüder, 2004 – Venice Orizzonti) as well as his film adaptation of Michel Houellebecq’s novel “Elementary Particles” (Elementarteilchen, 2006 – Berlinale Official Competition). With “Jew Suss: Rise and Fall” (Jud Süss – Film Ohne Gewissen, 2010 – Berlinale Official Competition), Oskar created one of his most polarizing films. “Sources of Life” (Die Quellen Des Lebens, 2012 – Karlovy Vary Official Competition) and his master and servant portrait “Outmastered” (Herrliche Zeiten; 2018) followed.