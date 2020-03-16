×

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Production Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fantastic Beasts Franchise
CREDIT: Jaap Buitendijk

With production expected to start on Monday in the U.K., sources tell Variety that Warner Bros. has postponed production on the third installment of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Sources also confirmed that the Will Smith pic “King Richard” has also postponed its production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was reconfiguring its schedule due to bad weather in LA but in the end chose to postponed it as well.

Like with so many productions that have already stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unknown how long the postponement will be or whether it will have an effect on the release date.

The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Paterson, Zoe Kravitz and Dan Folger, and David Yates is returning to direct.

The series is one of WB’s top franchises with the previous two films grossing more then $1.4 billion at the world wide box office.

Plot details for this film were under wraps other then the film having a good portion of it set in Brazil.

As for “King Richard,” the film stars Smith as the father of tennis icons Serena and Venus Williams. The film was slated to bow on Thanksgiving weekend of this year and its unknown if the distruption in production will effect the films release date.

The movie is one of the last major Hollywood productions to delay its shoot. Warner Bros. announced on Friday that it would be postponing “The Batman” shoot while it moved locations to Liverpool, but was holding out hope that they could make it work for “Fantastic Beasts,” which was using the same sound stage.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Pictures: Willem Dafoe and Robert PattinsonEric

    ICA Becomes U.K.'s First Major Arts, Film and Theater Venue to Close Doors

    The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) has become the first major arts, theater and cinema venue to close its doors in the U.K. as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ICA said today that it would close all its exhibition spaces, as well as its cinema, theater, bookstore and canteen to visitors and staff [...]

  • Fantastic Beasts Franchise

    'Fantastic Beasts 3' Production Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    With production expected to start on Monday in the U.K., sources tell Variety that Warner Bros. has postponed production on the third installment of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Sources also confirmed that the Will Smith pic “King Richard” has also postponed its production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was reconfiguring [...]

  • Apple Computers Logo Placeholder

    Apple Fined Record $1.2 Billion By France's Anti-Trust Board

    Apple has been fined a record €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) by France’s anti-trust board for engaging in anti-competitive practices within its distribution network of electronic products. It’s the single biggest fine ever handed out by France’s anti-trust board. Apple was also sanctioned for abusing of a situation of economic dependency with regard to independent distributors. [...]

  • The Invisible Man Movie

    Korean Box Office Hits 16-Year Low as Virus Count Rises

    Theatrical box office in South Korean capital, Seoul dipped to a 16-year low, as ticket sales have moved in inverse proportion to the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rises. Exhibitors have turned to re-releases to try to entice audiences. Data from the Korean Film Council’s KOBIS service showed that just 244,000 tickets were sold [...]

  • BFI Flare LGBTIQ+ Film Festival Canceled

    BFI Flare LGBTIQ+ Film Festival Canceled Last Minute Due to Coronavirus

    The BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival has been canceled days before it was set to launch in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Set to open on Wednesday and run until March 29 at London’s BFI Southbank, BFI Flare is one of the world’s leading LGBTIQ+ festivals. This year’s event was due to present [...]

  • Serpent themed slides at Yas Waterworld

    Cinemas and Theme Parks Shut Across Most of Middle East Due to Coronavirus

    Due to coronavirus concerns movie theaters have been shuttered across most of the Middle East where the United Arab Emirates, which is the region’s top market, on Saturday also announced closure of Hollywood theme parks including Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and the Legoland Waterpark in Dubai. Across the Middle East and North Africa the only [...]

  • Coronavirus France

    French Film Industry Faces 'Economic Cataclysm' Due to Coronavirus

    The coronavirus outbreak is set to trigger a brutal reality check for the French film industry. With theaters shut down, film and TV shoots halted and movie releases canceled, the country’s rigid window release schedule, lack of proper piracy law and struggling independent distributors are facing epic challenges. For a number of days now, France [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad