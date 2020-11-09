‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Sets New Release Date

Warner Bros. has added “Fantastic Beasts 3” back to the release calendar. The upcoming installment in the “Harry Potter” spinoff series is set to debut on July 15, 2022.

The third “Fantastic Beasts” movie, which is currently in production in the U.K., recently delayed its original mid-November 2021 premiere date. The scheduling shift comes days after Johnny Depp announced he was asked to exit the franchise. His role of the infamous dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is being recast.

Scenes with Depp had not been shot yet, and his departure isn’t expected to significantly alter the film’s production timeline.

Warner Bros. asked Depp to resign from the high-profile franchise after he lost his libel case against The Sun tabloid over a 2018 article alleging he was a “wife beater.” Depp says he plans to appeal the ruling.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” will be directed by David Yates, who helmed a number of the original “Harry Potter” films. The prequel franchise takes place before the exploits of Harry, Ron and Hermione, but features numerous characters familiar to Potterheads — like Albus Dumbledore. Eddie Redmayne stars as Newt Scamander, while Jude Law portrays a young Dumbledore. Cast members including Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams will also return for the third entry.

Author J. K. Rowling, who penned 2016’s “Fantastic Beasts” and the 2018 sequel “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” is co-writing the upcoming film with “Harry Potter” veteran Steve Kloves.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” generated a massive $800 million at the global box office. The follow-up fell short of those ticket sales, ending its theatrical run with $654 million worldwide.