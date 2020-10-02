‘F9’ Release Date Pushed Back to May 2021

“F9” will have to wait a little longer to take a lap in theaters. Universal announced Friday that it has pushed back the debut of the next “Fast and Furious” sequel. It will now hit theaters over Memorial Day weekend on May 28, 2021.

The news comes hours after “No Time to Die” delayed its release from November to April 2, 2021 — which was the original date for “F9.” Universal, the studio behind the high-octane franchise, is distributing the Bond film internationally.

In March, as cases of coronavirus started to spread, Universal made the bold decision to push back the release of “F9” by an entire year. “Fast and Furious” is a hugely important franchise for Universal; its numerous sequels and spinoffs have grossed over $5 billion combined at the global box office. The “Fast” entries routinely carry budgets over $200 million and are engineered to appeal to international moviegoers. Since Bond was moved to the same weekend and also caters to overseas audiences, moving “F9” was inevitable.

Directed by Justin Lin, “F9” picks up after the events of 2017’s “The Fast of the Furious” and sees Vin Diesel’s Dom Torreto face his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin working with their old foe Cipher (Charlize Theron). The cast also includes Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris.

