Ezra Miller Appears to Choke Woman in Video

Ezra Miller appears to have choked a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland in a video that surfaced online late Sunday night.

Despite confusion online over whether the video was a joke — with memes already emerging on Twitter, where Miller’s name has been trending — a source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has confirmed to Variety that this was a serious altercation at the bar, and that the man, whom they identify as Miller, was escorted off the premises.

The seven-second video shows a man saying, ”Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” to a young woman, who appears to be jokingly preparing herself for a fight and is smiling.

Miller then grabs the girl by the throat, and throws her to the ground. At this point, the person filming says, “Woah, bro. Bro,” and stops shooting, with the footage ending abruptly.

Variety has confirmed the incident took place around 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a trendy bar in central Reykjavik that Miller frequents when he is in town. There have been no previous incidents involving the actor, who plays a pivotal role in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise and is set to play Barry Allen in the film version of D.C. Comics’ “The Flash.”

According to a source at the bar, the altercation took place after the individual, identified as Miller, was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were “quite pushy.” Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper at one woman in particular.

Prikið staff escorted the actor, who was upset and angry, off the premises following the incident.

Variety has approached Miller’s representatives and Warner Bros. for comment.

Miller’s film credits include “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Trainwreck,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and its sequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

The 27-year-old’s break-out role was playing Kevin in Lynne Ramsay’s adaptation of Lionel Shriver’s “We Need To Talk About Kevin,” about a mother coming to terms with her son’s violent acts.

Watch the video of Miller below: