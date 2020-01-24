Ewan McGregor Addresses Obi-Wan Kenobi Script Problems: ‘It’s Not As Dramatic As It Might Seem’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

Shooting of Disney Plus’s Obi-Wan Kenobi has been pushed to next year following the news that show’s writer is being replaced.

“I think we start shooting early next year as opposed to summer this year,” Ewan McGregor, who will reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series, told Variety at the “Birds of Prey” fan event at Hollywood and Highland. “I think the scripts are great. They’re in really good shape. They want them to be better. I think we keep our same airdate. All good.”

Sources told Variety just a couple of hours before the event that Disney Plus and Lucasfilm are looking for new writers following the departure of scribe Hossein Amini.

McGregor insisted the upheaval is as “dramatic” as fans may think. “I didn’t realize until we got here tonight and everybody is going, ‘Oh, my god!’” McGregor said.  “But it’s not really as dramatic as it might seem.”

Director Deborah Chow, who helmed part of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” series for Disney Plus, is still attached to the Obi-Wan series. McGregor played the Obi-Wan in the three “Star Wars” prequels.

The actor confirmed in August that he would be star in the series, while Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that all of the scripts had already been written.

Variety reported exclusively in October that the planned “Rogue One” prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor enlisted the film’s co-writer, Tony Gilroy, to work alongside showrunner Stephen Schiff. Gilroy will write the “Rogue One” pilot and direct multiple episodes. addition to directing multiple episodes.

More Film

  • Taylor Swift Variety Facetime

    Taylor Swift Opens Up About Overcoming Struggle With Eating Disorder (EXCLUSIVE)

    In the new Taylor Swift documentary, “Miss Americana,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday night, there’s a montage of derogatory commentary about the singer that has appeared on cable shows over the years. One of the less nasty remarks: “She’s too skinny. It bothers me.” As it turns out, it eventually bothered Swift, [...]

  • The Painter and the Thief

    'The Painter and the Thief': Film Review

    Incredible. That’s the word that comes to mind with Benjamin Ree’s “The Painter and the Thief,” a stranger-than-fiction friendship story in which vérité techniques produce unbelievable results. I don’t mean to imply that this astonishing documentary isn’t truthful. Rather, I’m in awe of how things played out, and fully aware that there was a certain [...]

  • 'The Cost of Silence': Exclusive First

    'The Cost of Silence': Exclusive First Look at Sundance Doc on Deepwater Horizon Spill

    “The Cost of Silence,” a new documentary about the aftermath of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon explosion, doesn’t just chronicle the worst oil drilling disaster in history. It looks at the devastating impact that the use of chemicals called “dispersants” had on Gulf Coast families. It turns out the so-called cleanup was not the success story [...]

  • Cuties

    'Cuties': Film Review

    Eleven-year-old Senegalese immigrant Amy (Fathia Youssouf) reckons there are two ways to be a woman. Amy could mimic her mom (Maïmouna Gueye), a dutiful drudge with three kids and a husband who’s just announced he’s bringing home a second wife. Or she could copy the “Cuties,” a quartet of brazen girls who wear tube tops [...]

  • Crip Camp

    'Crip Camp': Film Review

    If “Crip Camp” strikes you as a politically incorrect name for a movie about a summer camp where kids on crutches, in wheelchairs, and otherwise living with disabilities found it possible to feel included rather than ostracized, consider this: The irreverent, stereotype-busting documentary was co-directed by Berkeley-based sound designer Jim LeBrecht, a spina bifida survivor [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad