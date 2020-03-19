×

Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Evangeline Lilly
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Evangeline Lily is refusing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, despite the advice from health professionals and organizations to stay home and practice social distancing. 

The “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actress took to Instagram three days ago, where she posted a photo of her morning tea and shared that for her and her family, it’s “business as usual.” 

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she captioned the photo. 

The post received significant backlash as thousands of comments accused Lilly of being selfish and not taking the spread of the virus seriously. Lilly responded to some of the concerned comments where she revealed that she is living with her father who has stage four leukemia. 

“I am also immune compromised,” she continued. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect.”

The 40-year-old star went on to share that she believes the government has taken too much control and that the virus is just a “respiratory flu.”

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she wrote in response to a comment. ‘It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious––keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

Cities across the United States, and around the world, have urged the public to self-quarantine as a way to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Bars, restaurants and other places of amusement across the country have closed down in response to the epidemic. 

A representative for Lilly did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

